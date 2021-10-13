Both Rockford and the Northwest Nighthawks Home School cross country teams are in the stretch drive in the season, leading to conference and section meets. The ultimate goal is to reach the state meet, something that did not happen last year.
Doing well at recent meets against tough competition has provided some optimism for girls and boys teams.
Last week Rockford’s girls placed third out of 14 complete teams at Litchfield. Ruby Gifford was fourth overall, followed by Alix Gifford 15, Lauryn Wittnebel 31, Emma Sather 32, Jane West 38, Calla Koshiol 52 and Haedyn Barkeim 82.
Rockford’s boys placed eighth out of 13 teams. Leaders were Tanner Michlitsch 42, Tyler Mager 43, Ty Kulavik 46, Tristan Faber 48, Grady Dawson 59, Rylan Gifford 71 and Colton Braun 76.
Assistant coach Jeffrey Dickman said 12 runners had personal best times for boys and girls combined. The girls were behind Delano, ranked seventh in the state in Class AA and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, ranked seventh in Class A.
The boys went against three section teams all ranked in the top eight in Class AA. The team involving all sophomores and ninth-graders is learning what it takes to go against top teams.
“We are really looking forward to hosting the conference meet at Shamrock and celebrating all the hard work the athletes have put in this summer and fall,” said Dickman about the meet set for Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Head coach Jason Hester adds, “We have a chance to have a lot of success in both the boys and girls races. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead will be tough for the girls and Dassel-Cokato will be the favorites for the boys.”
Northwest Nighthawks
The local home school teams did well at both Osseo Sept. 30 and Becker Oct. 5. Both meets involved much larger cross country programs.
Winning the boys varsity meet with 97 points, the Class AA Nighthawks were in front of Class 3A schools like Maple Grove 110 and Blaine 116.
Leaders were Luke Swanson 8, Jeremiah Gavin 9, Mark Swanson 11, Sabastian Michael 11 and Joe Winter 55.
“The Osseo meet was one of the largest we’ve attended in years, but we wanted the crowded experience, and it was a good one that will pay off later,” said coach Kirk Swanson. “The boys team win was a surprise and it was still a pretty big upset considering the size and depth of the field.”
The girls finished sixth out of 13 teams. Top finishers were Lydia Myskowski 12, Naomi Chernyavasky 25, Siena Michael 36 and Lily Winters 37.
The Nighthawk middle school girls took first place over Maple Grove and the boys were second behind Elk River.
The Becker meet was basically a Section 5AA preview of a new course layout. Coach Swanson said the competition was much tougher than expected with Big Lake and Monticello being highly ranked in the state.
The Nighthawk boys placed third out of 11 teams, paced by Luke Swanson 4, Gavin 7, Mark Swanson 13, Sabastian Michael 14 and Joe Winters 18.
The girls finished fourth out of eight teams. Leaders were Myskowski 5, Siena Michael 21, Lily Winter 26, Dominica Gavin 27 and Maria Jose Plotts 37.
Once again, the Middle School teams did well with the girls placing first when having the top five finishers. The boys were second.
