Area athletes earn places in Hamline Elite Meet

Cool, overcast conditions and a wet track April 28 made record-setting performances difficult in the annual Hamline Elite Track and Field Meet.
This meet, held annually at Hamline University in St. Paul, brings together the best athletes from all three Minnesota enrollment classes - AAA, AA and A - for one day of electric competition.
Jordyn Borsch, the Maple Grove High senior, excelled in the meet by winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash titles. She ran 12.31 in the 100, 24.92 in the 200 and 55.19 in the 400. Borsch earned gold medals in two of those three events during the State Class AAA Meet last spring.
Osseo had two elite performers in running events. Oriole senior Ahmed Khadar placed third in the 400-meter dash in 50.04. Junior Cade Sanvik set a personal record by finishing eighth in the 1600 with a time of 4:19.75. The Orioles’ 4x400 relay of Linton McPherson, Ty Swanson, Sanvik and Khadar placed ninth in 3:36.84. In field events, Osseo’s top performer, senior Sawyer Nelson, took seventh place in the triple jump with a best of 42 feet, 10.75 inches.
Armstrong had two distance runners competing Friday afternoon. On the boys side, senior Alex Omodt placed ninth in the 1600 with a personal record of 4:22.62. Junior Caitlyn Osanai of the Falcon girls team took 13th place in the 1600 with her career-best time of 5:10.30.
Senior Kendall Thurston of the Armstrong High girls team set a personal record by throwing the discus 115 feet, 5 inches for third place.
Champlin Park’s highlight of the day was a win in the 4x100-meter relay. Junior Alvin Thomas joined seniors Richlu Tudee, Mohammed Dukuly and Emmit Tutt to post a time of 42.67. In the 4x200 relay, the Rebels placed third with Harrison Dwinal, Thomas, Tutt and Dukuly running 1:30.28.
Sawyer Tordsen of Champlin Park threw the discus 163 feet, 2 inches for a personal record that gave him third place.
Louie DeMedici of Totino-Grace threw the shot put 50 feet, 5 inches for a seventh-place finish. Brooke Cina, a senior on the Totino-Grace girls team finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.13.
