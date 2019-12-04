Anoka-Hennepin PI adapted soccer finished 1-2 Nov. 22-23 in the PI state tournament at Stillwater High School.
The Mustangs’ lone win came in the consolation semifinal with a 9-0 victory over Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville. They dropped games to Minneapolis South, 11-2, in the quarterfinals and to Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, 11-3, in the consolation final.
The Mustangs ended up taking sixth overall, and sophomore Malachi Neal was named to the All-Tournament team.
Mustangs 9, Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville 0
Anoka-Hennepin scored all nine goals in the first half in the consolation semifinal on Nov. 23.
Freshman Sophia Reither had five of those goals, and eighth-grader Joey Tonna finished with two goals. Senior Kerry Applegate and junior William Rausch also added goals, and sophomore Evan Stern and Applegate finished with assists.
In the second half, seventh-grader Emmanuel Neal was put at the forward position, and he had several shots on goal from passes by Stern.
Malachi Neal was the goalie in the second half, and he stopped a couple of shots, and Tonna, Reither and Rausch all defended to keep the possession with the Mustangs for nearly the entire 20 minutes.
Robins 11, Mustangs 3
Anoka-Hennepin had a tough time trying to stop the Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka offense in the consolation final in an 11-3 loss.
Junior Sam Roles, who made the All-Tournament team, had seven goals and two assists for the Robins, and sophomore Marcus Brady had two goals and an assist.
But the Mustangs created several chances.
Rausch finished with all three goals, but Malachi Neal, Stern and Reither all added shots on goal in the first half. Malachi Neal and Stern had other shots that were blocked before reaching the net.
Defensively, Stern blocked a shot by Brady, and Emmanuel Neal blocked another shot on a 1-on-1 play.
Malachi Neal added a couple more shots on goal in the second half before moving to goalie where he made three saves late in the half.
Reither added a shot on goal in the second half, and Applegate had another shot that was blocked.
