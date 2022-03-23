Anoka-Hennepin senior Austin Swanson receives the fourth-place trophy March 19 in the PI adapted state hockey tournament at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Swanson scored the lone goal for the Mustangs in the third-place game.
Anoka-Hennepin senior Evan Stern (left) and seventh-grader Mason Tschida (middle) help sophomore goalie Kenny Hickman in the third period March 19 in the PI adapted state hockey semifinals against Brainerd at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Anoka-Hennepin PI adapted hockey advanced to the state semifinals by forfeit, but with a team of just 10 players, the Mustangs (5-6 overall) also played well to end up fourth overall March 19 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
A 9-0 semifinal loss to eventual runner-up Brainerd and a 12-1 loss to Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka in the third-place game might be the results, but Anoka-Hennepin made plays in both games and both Brainerd and the Robins needed to make several blocked shots and saves to keep the Mustangs from scoring more.
Seniors Austin Swanson and Evan Stern both created chances, and sophomore goalie Kenny Hickman and seventh-grade defender Mason Tschida also played their part with saves and blocked shots.
Junior Joey Tonna also had some shots on goal, and juniors Nick Reither and Sophia Reither, freshman Devon Westby and eighth-graders Neveah Maxey-Thomas and Hailey Bertram were key to the seed that helped them earn fourth, as well.
Brainerd 9, Anoka-Hennepin 0
Anoka-Hennepin fell 9-0 to Brainerd in the semifinals, but there were plenty of shots on goal in the second period.
Swanson and Stern created opportunities and tried to get the puck into the net, but the goalie made key saves. In the third, Tonna had a shot that just went wide right and missed an open part of the net by inches.
Robins 12, Anoka-Hennepin 1
Hickman and Tschida did all they could to help keep Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka out of the net in the third-place game, but the Robins ended up coming away with a 12-1 win.
Swanson scored the lone goal for the Mustangs, and he had five other shots on goal that were saved.
Tonna and Stern also had shots on goal, and Stern had a shot blocked and another that just went wide right.
Tschida had three blocked shots to help Hickman, who ended up making 14 saves.
