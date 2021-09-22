As legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi said: “It’s not whether you got knocked down; it’s whether you get back up.” Through the first three weeks of the high school football season, Osseo fits the description of battle-tested.
In week 1 against Maple Grove, they lost senior running back Malcolm Randolph to a broken leg for the season. Then last week against Mounds View, they lost fellow senior running back Adrian Bertin to a torn ACL, the same injury Bertin suffered last season to the same knee.
Yet, the Orioles keep getting back up. As they prepared for their home match up against Forest Lake (0-2) on Sept. 17, Bertin spoke to the team a couple of times. “Guys, I would die to be out there running with you,” he told the team. “Don’t take it for granted for a second.”
How does a team rebound from losing their top rusher to the same injury he worked so hard to come back from last season? “When Adrian got hurt, we were just pushing guys to be better,” senior captain and linebacker Owen Dukowitz said. “We were doing it for Adrian.”
“It is a devastating loss,” Stockhaus said. “Adrian is a phenomenal kid. I love him like a son. It broke my heart to see him experience [a torn ACL] again. But to watch him handle it has been inspiring. He is a captain of our team for a reason and that doesn’t change with this injury. This team cares about each other and was inspired to step up in place of Adrian. I’ll do anything for that kid for the rest of his life.”
Entering week 3 with a record of 1-1, Osseo, through a running back by committee approach, showed their resilience against Forest Lake, beating the Rangers 46-20. Without Bertin, juniors Devin Williams and B.J. Zakiel, and senior T.J. Clay now headlined the Osseo backfield and wasted little time showing what they are capable of.
Zakiel got the scoring started with a six-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter to make it 7-0 Orioles. Then after Forest Lake answered with a touchdown of their own, Williams punched in a score with less than seven minutes remaining in the half from five yards out to retake the lead 14-7. Then the floodgates began to open.
Less than three minutes later, senior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald used his legs to ignite the Orioles’ offense, running for a 47-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 21-7. Immediately following Fitzgerald’s touchdown, senior captain Owen Dukowitz intercepted a pass and took it the distance, 57 yards, for a 28-7 Orioles lead.
Then with less than a minute left in the half, Zakiel, like Fitzgerald, took the ball 47 yards for a touchdown. Suddenly, the halftime score read Osseo 33, Forest Lake 14.
It was more of the same coming out of intermission. Clay got on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Soon after, Fitzgerald recorded his first passing touchdown of the season, a 27-yard score to senior wide receiver Losay Kimba, making it 46-14. A late touchdown run from the Rangers made it 46-20, which is how the game ended.
Since the opening week loss to Maple Grove, Osseo has outscored their opponents 87-20 and gained confidence that they are not defined by one week’s performance.
“After the Maple Grove loss a lot of people were disappointed and maybe thought Osseo is heading towards another bad year, and I think the guys responded to it well and said ‘we don’t want to be the same team,’” Dukowitz said.
Overall, Stockhaus was pleased with how his team came together and stuck to their offensive identity of efficiently running the football. “I was happy with how our offensive line came out and controlled the line of scrimmage,” Stockhaus said. “In all reality, we did whatever we wanted to do.”
However, thanks to undisciplined penalties, which led to Ranger points, the defense left Stockhaus something to be desired. “I don’t think any of us were happy with the defensive performance,” he said. “No disrespect to Forest Lake, but we should have been able to pitch another shutout. It is a good example for our guys to not get complacent.”
Moving forward without their lead running back in Bertin, who is still on the sidelines doing various jobs to stay involved with the team, will not be easy for the Orioles. “Adrian is one of the best players in the program,” Stockhaus said.” But as any football team knows, a next-man-up mentality is required to survive drastic injuries.
Their next game versus seventh-ranked Stillwater on Friday will provide a great litmus test for where they stack up against the state’s best.
“It comes down to having a positive mindset and focus showing up every day,” Stockhaus said. “Stillwater is going to be a well-coached team with a lot of athletes. We cannot get away by being undisciplined. The more disciplined team will win on Friday.”
