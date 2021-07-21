Altmann selected as one of top junior baseball players in three-state region

Alex Altmann from Rockford has been recognized as one of the top baseball players in his grade in the three-state region of Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
The Prep Baseball Report program selected 20 players who will graduate in 2023 for the region team from a tryout of about 100 in Hopkins.
The team will not get together until the eight-team Futures Showcase Tournament July 28-31 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Since its inception in 2005, the Prep Baseball Report has evolved into one of the country’s biggest and most respected independent scouting services. The mission is to scout and promote amateur baseball at the high school, junior college and college levels.
With more than 150 scouts, PBR works in 41 states and Canada. More than 800 colleges and pro teams subscribe to Prep Baseball Report services.
“Baseball is the sport I want to focus on most in my future,” said Altmann, who will be a junior at Rockford this fall where he plays football, basketball and baseball. “I have the most fun playing football and I believe it is my strongest sport.”
Altmann said COVID-19 did not affect his growth as an athlete. He added, “I am blessed to be fortunate enough to have the necessary things I need to get better at my disposal. But it did affect the recruiting process as it took longer for colleges to be able to contact athletes.”
Meanwhile, Altmann played for two baseball teams this summer. He was selected to play for the Minnesota North Stars, a traveling team consisting of top players from the Twin Cities metro area that is based in Burnsville. Tryouts also involved more than 100 players.
The team is 9-4 when playing at tournaments in Atlanta, Indianapolis and Kansas City. Altmann is an outfielder and pitcher where he has done well in both areas. He collected two triples in one game.
“It’s more fun playing with better players and being able to rely on them more as a team,” said Altmann. “We all get along great so it works out well. Seven of my teammates also was selected for the region futures team.”
Altmann also played for the Rockford Senior Legion baseball team when possible. He was not able to attend the region playoffs last weekend where Rockford defeated Medford but lost to Watertown and Glencoe.
“The Legion team provides a time when we grow as a team to prepare for next spring’s season,” notes Altmann. “For the games I made I could see the growth in our team.”
Altmann has been doings football practices and seven on seven games when in town. He also tries to attend some summer basketball events.
As a sophomore Altmann earned a 3.88 grade point average. He added, “I credit most of my success to my parents as they have supported me throughout this whole journey and helping me succeed and reach my goals of eventually playing at the next level.”
