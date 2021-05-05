There is a notion that in life, experience is the greatest teacher. With more experience, one will learn more and be better prepared to handle what comes next. In high school sports, the idea exists just the same. Upperclassmen, who typically have more experience and acumen than underclassmen, are more likely to lead a team to the promised land. But like with most rules, there are exceptions.
On Maple Grove’s varsity baseball roster, 75% of the team are either juniors or sophomores and a majority of the seniors are pitchers.
Sam Kliber started playing high school baseball in eighth grade, but this year marks his first on the varsity team and said he immediately noticed the heightened skill level opponents bring every game. Like most of the team early on in the season, the bats were the last things to awaken from the nearly two-year hiatus from high school baseball, and Kliber said some of that maybe had to do with nerves, but now the offense has hit their stride and the team is feeling comfortable.
“You get nervous right away but after you get started, it’s just a game you’ve been playing all life,” Kliber said.
The sophomore shortstop also doubles as a safety on the varsity football team in the fall and credits playing another varsity-level sport to prepare him for his first varsity run on the baseball team.
“[Playing football] helped get me ready for this atmosphere,” Kliber said.
Another sophomore on the team who is starting to gain confidence is Hunter Gerber. A first baseman on the team, Gerber said the first thing he noticed this year when he started playing varsity was the level of competitiveness the teams play with, but for a self-proclaimed “super-competitive” guy, that only raised his game.
“When I first found out I was playing varsity, I got nervous at first. But after a couple of at-bats, I settled in,” Gerber said.
Gerber acknowledged that the team started slowly in the batter’s box, but credits a change in their mentality at the plate. Through lots of hitting at practice, they started attacking the ball instead of simply hoping to make contact. After knocking off the rust, the bats have come alive, making this Crimson team only harder to go up against.
“I feel like we’re locked in now and our confidence is at an all-time high,” Gerber said.
A lot of these athletes have been playing together for many years, especially those in the same grade. Sophomore center fielder Jacob Kilzer has taken the diamond with Kliber and Gerber since they were all nine years old, the year when they won the state championship. Just like his classmates, Kilzer spends his fall on the gridiron as the starting varsity quarterback.
Through time on and off the field, those three have developed a friendship that in turn encourages each of them to get better in their sports.
“We are good friends on and off the field and it pushes us hard to be competitive,” Kilzer said.
The success that has followed the sophomore class in athletics is quite a resume. Not only did they win a state title in baseball when they were nine years old, but their football teams have been undefeated since seventh grade.
Assistant coach Jeff Peterson thinks that with all the success Kliber, Gerber, Kilzer, and the rest of their class have had, that will carry over to the varsity level as well. “They know what it takes to win,” Peterson said. “Every game that goes by they gain more confidence. It is just about them getting comfortable.”
During every practice, Peterson said not once do the coaches ever mention to the sophomores how young they are. Why would they? Success is non-discriminant based on age. “I don’t think they think they are just sophomores,” Peterson said.
After dropping the first two games of the season, Maple Grove has won six of their last seven games. With bats heating up, reliable pitchers taking the mound almost every game, and a stable defense backing them up, the Crimson are in a unique position to see their present and future take the field every night.
“The next couple of years are looking very bright,” Kliber said, who says the team’s potential this year is a good playoff run.
“Down the road, we’ll be set up for success,” Gerber said.
For athletes like Kliber, Gerber, and Kilzer, just because their age number is lower than others on the varsity level doesn’t mean their skill level or competitiveness is. “We don’t have to be juniors or seniors to shine,” Kliber said. “We know what we’re capable of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.