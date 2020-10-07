After uncertainty, Knights football returns for 2020

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
On Aug. 4, the Minnesota State High School League decided to allow certain sports to play on in the 2020 fall sports season. Football was not initially one of those sports, however upon further review, the football season will happen after all.
Six regular season games will be played starting Oct. 9, at least for the Knights (other teams began play the previous week). STMA starts the season on the road against the Shakopee Sabers.
STMA head coach Jared Essler enters a season featuring perhaps the strongest and most unique challenge a coach could face: navigating an ongoing pandemic situation. Essler said the team was frustrated when they were given the news of postponement.
“But here we are playing and hoping for the best regarding minimal virus transmission.”
Last season, the Knights started well in their first year in the Lake Conference, only to falter as the year wore on, eventually losing to Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs.
“We are hoping for more luck this year avoiding injuries, and we have tried to prioritize the importance of running the ball and stopping the run,” Essler said.
With the season starting in mid-October, usually the time teams play their final regular season games, one of the non-pandemic challenges the Knights will face is variable weather and lack of sunlight.
As it stands at the time of this writing, there is no “culminating event” for the season, but the team hopes to complete the six-game regular season and play up to three playoff games.
“Our players are excited to compete and (they are) looking forward to gauging ourselves against great Lake Conference competition,” Essler said.
Team captains for the 2020 season as voted by the team are Eric Fouquette (OLB), Luke Johnson (TE/DE), and Jack Drobinski (QB).
Another change, something to which soccer and other uninterrupted fall sports have adjusted, is limited fans. There will be no massive crowds at games this season, which will undoubtedly have an effect on the atmosphere of Friday night lights.
“This will feel different, but our preparation and effort (hopefully) will be the same,” Essler said.
Despite the changes in 2020, the Knights (and no doubt every other team across the state) are thrilled to play after all this fall.
“Our participation is up about 10%, so kids and parents are excited about the chance to play football despite the pandemic.”
