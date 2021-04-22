After defeating Watertown-Mayer 11-1 Thursday for the third straight win to start the softball season, Rockford finally took a loss, 3-2 against Centennial Saturday, April 17.
Coach Dawn Engebretson was looking for games and found one against a much bigger school in Centennial.
“We only had three hits for the game,” said Engebretson. “It was good for us to face a strong team and see how we would handle pressure situations. Overall, I was proud at how the team battled and never gave up. This will make us a stronger team in the future.”
Ellie Sather hit a home run and the other hits were by Shellie Virnig and Briann Blanchard. Centennial scored on a squeeze bunt and a 2-run homer in the fifth.
Julia Houghton started pitching and went four innings, allowing four hits. Makayla Graunke pitched three innings, yielding three hits.
Against Watertown-Mayer Rockford scored two runs in the first and never looked back. Calla Koshiol and Houghton, both sophomores, hit their first career homeruns. Koshiol doubled home the final run. Graunke pitched five innings, giving up just two hits and struck out nine.
Other hits were by Ellie Sather, Kennedy Torborg. Alix Gifford, Graunke and Virnig,
Rockford plays at Annandale Thursday, April 22, at Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday, April 23 and at Litchfield Monday, April 26, before returning home to face Litchfield, Tuesday, April 27.
Baseball
Rockford’s baseball team lost 13-4 to Watertown-Mayer Thursday, April 15, and lost 11-8 to Holy Family Saturday, April 17.
Against Watertown-Mayer Alex Altmann and Mike Nelson both doubled and Nolan Perry went 2 for 4.
Coach Ryan Sparrman said his team could have won over Holy Family but “late inning mistakes cost us the game.”
Ryan Lowe pitched four strong innings, with two of the hits being homeruns. Dillon Lundberg was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Max Hudlow and Perry both drove home two runs with a double.
“I’m proud of our guys and how they came out ready to battle,” said Sparrman. “We had a 5-0 lead at one point with all the momentum. We’re getting more confident and eliminating more mistakes. We’ll be a dangerous team come playoffs.”
The Rockets are home against Annandale Thursday, April 22, Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday, April 23, and Litchfield Monday, April 26, before going to Litchfield Tuesday, April 27.
