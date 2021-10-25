Maple Grove’s senior tennis star Zoe Adkins is going back to a place she knows quite well: the state tennis tournament. Adkins finished her run in the Section 5AA tournament on Oct. 19, beating Orono’s Carli Olsen 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals and then topping Wayzata’s Nabedrick Lucy 6-0, 6-1 in the championship for her fifth state tournament bid in six years (last year’s tournament was nixed due to the pandemic).
Fellow Crimson seniors Neeru Uppala and Ally Kalinsky lost to Buffalo’s Anna and Alaina Lee in the doubles semifinals 6-1, 6-1.
Along with continuing her impressive run in the singles portion of the tournament, Adkins is also excited to compete with her team for the first time in the state draw. Before the Crimson’s match against Wayzata in the Section 5AA semifinals, Adkins said she could send the team was a little bit nervous since they had never beaten the Trojans before. But ultimately, the confidence of each of the girls showed through and the unlikely turned into a reality.
“We knew it would be difficult [playing Wayzata],” Adkins said, “but we also knew it would be possible. We were just really happy to pull it out. It gave us a lot of confidence.”
That confidence then carried over into a 5-2 win over Delano in the section finals, which propelled the team to their first-ever state tournament appearance.
“It was really important to carry the same energy from Wayzata into Delano,” Adkins said. “We were still focused.”
After topping the Tigers, the entire Crimson team went out for pizza, putting a bow on the program’s best-ever postseason result. But Adkins and the rest of Maple Grove don’t want to end their magical run at the section tournament. “Instead of thinking ‘we made it, that’s good enough,’ we are here now so we want to win,” Adkins said.
For Adkins in particular though, her state tournament week will be especially busy. Not only will she compete in the team quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 26, against The Blake School, but she will start her singles tournament Thursday, Oct. 28, against Lily Cade from Cretin-Derham Hall.
That would mean depending on how the team performs on Tuesday and Adkins on Thursday, she potentially could play four days in a row. “This would be my first time playing four straight days,” Adkins said.
She also thinks that getting to play in the team portion before her singles matches will only help her get loose and adjusted to the feel of a state tournament. “Starting with the team portion then going to the individual will be beneficial for me,” Adkins said.
As the state’s top-ranked singles player, Adkins is no stranger to high expectations. With four matches standing in her way from being a state champion, the senior knows that everyone will be gunning for her, and she embraces that. “Having pressure like that is kind of cool,” Adkins said. “Not everybody gets to experience that. You have to bring your best tennis every match.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.