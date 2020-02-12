A rough homecoming for former Crimson basketball star Davison

Former Maple Grove basketball star Brad Davison had a tough homecoming when his Wisconsin Badgers visited the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Barn Feb. 5.
Not only were the Badgers routed by the Gophers 70-52, Davison, a junior shooting guard who averages 8.8 points per game, went 0-3 from the field and scored four points on four free throws in 24 minutes.
Davison was one of three Minnesotans in the Badgers’ starting lineup that night. Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl of Lakeville North were the other two. All three were booed during the lineup introduction but Davison was booed every time he touched the ball throughout the game
Many in the Gophers nation are upset with Davison for tripping Gopher guard Nate Mason at Wisconsin in 2018 and doing the same to Gophers forward Jordan Murphy at Minnesota last season. Many felt Davison got away with two dangerous fouls.
Davison also committed two well publicized flagrant fouls in the past two seasons. The second one against Iowa this season resulted in a one-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten Commissioner that resulted in Davison missing the Feb. 1 game against Michigan State.
Those reasons, plus the fact that a Minnesotan chose to play for arch rival Wisconsin, led to the hostile treatment Davison received at the Barn.
But the animosity towards Davison was with the fans, for the Gophers treated him as just another opponent. When asked about the history involving Davison and the Gophers and whether the Gophers team had extra motivations to stop Davison, coach Richard Pitino just shrugged.
“It is not personal,” Pitino said during the post-game press conference. “Brad is a good kid, he really is. I got to know him a little bit in recruiting, and he comes from a good family. It’s not personal. Our guys are friends with him. They played AAU with him, so it’s not personal. Obviously he didn’t play great, but there are a lot bigger villains in this world than Brad Davison. I like him a lot as a kid and his family are good people. I am not rooting for him when we play him but obviously he is a competitor.”
Davison was unavailable for comment after the game. But in an interview with The Athletic on Feb. 2, Davison said the flagrant foul against Iowa was not intentional and added: “Being called a villain or a dirty player, some people say you should embrace that. That’s not something I want to embrace. I haven’t seen a lot of what was on social media, but the thing that pains me is I know my family sees it, my high school friends see it, people in my hometown see it. But they also know my true character. I’ve gotten an outpouring of support which has been super comforting and encouraging.”
Davison and the Badgers can avenge their loss to Minnesota when the Gophers visit Madison March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.