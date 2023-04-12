A new era begins for STMA softball

The STMA softball team went through a large change in the offseason. Kellie Shumway departed from the head coach position, and Rebekah Smith was hired as the new head coach for the upcoming 2023 season.
Smith graduated from Orono High School in 2014, a former softball player herself. Smith also played hockey in high school.
In college, Smith played shortstop for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs from 2014 to 2018, serving as captain twice in those years. In her senior season, the team made it to the Super Regional (top-16 in NCAA softball) for the first time ever. She was named an All-American that same year.
Smith has also coached year-round traveling softball teams for five years. STMA is her first high school softball head coaching job.
Smith is extremely excited to get on the field with her new team, which will include returning seniors and juniors. For the seniors, Khendal Johnson, Anika Rogers, Erin Hartnett, Jordyn Clapp, and Jadyn Pelowski return. For the juniors, Taylor Tschida, Ella Luoto, Kylie Gaston, and Grace Fouquette.
Newcomers include Chloe Jensrud, Sidney Peterson, Kendra Behrens and Camryn Dubel. Smith said that she looks forward to seeing the hard work for this team pay off during the season.
“They are a talented, cohesive group who are self-motivated,” she said. “They are going to achieve great things this season.”
Smith said that overall, her goal is to maintain the STMA softball program’s historical success and improve on it.
“We have a great group of returners from last year and a lot of new talent in the newcomers,” she said. “They have been working hard for when we get outside on the fields.”
Last season, the Lady Knights went 18-7 and made it all the way to the Section 8AAAA final before losing to Brainerd by a score of 3-0, narrowly missing out on going to the state tournament after clawing their way through the elimination bracket.
Smith’s message for the fans was to simply come out and watch the team play.
“We are going to have a great game-day atmosphere and hope to see you at many games!”
She said to keep an eye out for theme nights, such as Our Cause, Staff Appreciation, Youth Night, Parent Night and Senior Night.
The team’s first game takes place on Thursday against Wayzata in the home opener.
