A new era begins for STMA softball

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Lady Knights scrimmage during practice inside the dome.

The STMA softball team went through a large change in the offseason. Kellie Shumway departed from the head coach position, and Rebekah Smith was hired as the new head coach for the upcoming 2023 season.

Smith graduated from Orono High School in 2014, a former softball player herself. Smith also played hockey in high school.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments