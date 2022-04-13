Brad Davison knows that he is more than a basketball player. Over the last five years, the Maple Grove native has used his basketball talents to help the Wisconsin Badgers elevate to a top program in the Big Ten Conference, and make several runs to the NCAA Tournament.
Yes, the accolades are impressive, like holding the record for most made three-pointers in Wisconsin history. Yes, the notoriety of being a top-tier program speaks for itself. But for Davison, the sport of basketball is much more than running up and down a 94-foot surface dribbling a brown sphere.
“There is a lot more to this life than the game of basketball,” Davison said. “Basketball is a gift that God has given me to impact lives and to connect with people.”
As the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament concluded last week, so did Davison’s five-year college career. Starting as a freshman in 2017, Davison came into his time at Wisconsin fresh off leading the Maple Grove Crimson basketball and football programs to success during his time as point guard and quarterback, respectively.
Maple Grove head football coach Matt Lombardi has seen Davison mature both on and off the field of play since Davison began his time wearing a Crimson uniform. “It’s been fun to watch him these past five years,” Lombardi said. “He is such a selfless kid. He’s a team-first guy in a world where that is very rare.”
From Davison’s time as Lombardi’s quarterback, the two grew a strong relationship, which continued to flourish when Davison went to Madison. “Coach Lombo taught me what it means to be fully bought in and committed to a team,” Davison said.
Like on the gridiron, during his time on the Crimson hardwood, Davison displayed traits of someone who could pursue coaching when his playing days were done. “Brad is a natural-born leader…He had the ability for people to gravitate towards him,” Maple Grove boys basketball coach Nick Schroeder said of Davison, who was voted a captain starting his sophomore year. “He sees the game a little bit differently than the average player…He sees the game through a coach’s lens.”
Over the years, Davison and Schroeder have texted or talked on the phone every other month or so, exchanging birthday wishes or sharing big life updates. The night before Davison’s final home game this spring, Schroeder and the basketball coaching staff traveled to Madison, where they shared a meal with Davison and talked on the court after the Badgers played the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
“I’m extremely proud of him,” Schroeder said. “His whole career, Brad has always been the type of guy that does everything the right way.”
Facing challenges
From battling a significant shoulder injury his freshman year, which forced him to undergo a full shoulder reconstruction surgery, to seeing an assistant coach losing his wife and daughter in a tragic accident during his sophomore year, Davison has certainly faced his share of challenges during his time in Madison.
Through the ups and downs of the past half-decade, Davison has relied upon his faith in Jesus and his family and friends for their constant support and love.
“Every single year, there were highs and lows. But the one thing that remained consistent was that I had people around me that lifted me up and supported me,” Davison said. “Family is what makes it all worth it. If it wasn’t for my family, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”
Through those low moments, his toughness only grew. During Davison’s freshman season, Lombardi and his wife, Jamie, traveled down to see Davison and the Badgers play Michigan State. Early in the second half, Davison, who struggled with shoulder issues his first year, went up to block a dunk attempt and his shoulder popped out. As Davison walked back to the locker room, Lombardi remembers locking eyes with his former quarterback 30 rows deep and Davison saying directly to him, “I’ll be back.”
Davison then had his shoulder popped back into place, and, fighting through pain, checked right back into the game without asking his head coach Greg Gard, which got the attention of his family.
“I was sitting in a crowd with goosebumps,” his father Jim Davison said.
The standout freshman ended up scoring 30 points against the then top-five Spartans. “That was a pretty special moment for me,” Lombardi said. “A lot of Brad’s toughness comes from his love for his teammates. He is willing to sacrifice what it takes to win.”
“Brad has given everything to his time at Wisconsin. He put his heart and soul in there. I think he can look back and say he put it all out there,” Jim said.
Afterward, Lombardi and his wife went out with the Davison family to a sports bar in Madison, chatting for nearly three hours. “I think the biggest thing Lombo emphasized was playing for something bigger than yourself,” Davison’s mother, Cori said.
“That Crimson culture mentality fed Brad as he went to Wisconsin,” Jim said. “I can’t tell you the impact Lombo had on our kid. I bet they will stay connected for life.”
Future as a coach?
From the time he was three years old, Davison had a dream to become a coach. Growing up, Davison was surrounded by coaches. His parents coached his older sisters’ basketball team, and Brad followed along every step of the way.
“As soon as he was walking, he wanted to join us,” Cori said. Whenever he was near his sisters’ basketball games, the coaching prodigy would hold a clipboard and have a whistle strapped around his neck.
“There is no doubt in my mind he will coach at some point,” Jim said.
Davison’s coaching passion continued to his playing days, even impressing Big Ten coaches with his experience and knowledge of the game. Jim and Cori would be talking with Davison after a game and several times the opposing coach would approach Davison afterward and say, “You knew our plays better than we did.”
Lombardi has no doubt that if Davison desires to become a coach, his character will make him a successful leader. “He is someone who is going to flourish as a coach,” Lombardi said. “He is about bringing everyone together for a common purpose.”
‘Greater purpose’
Off the court, Davison is a man of the people. Whether it is a high-five, smile, hug, or autograph, the down-to-earth guard always tries to make time for people who remind him of himself.
“I remember when I was young, I had people in my life I looked up to,” he said. “When they took time to value me as an individual, those little interactions went a long way. I guess it is my way of paying it forward to a little kid that might be in my shoes one day.”
During this season, Patrick Herb, University of Wisconsin Athletics Director of Brand Strategy, asked Brad if he would speak to a group of kids and coaches after a home game against Rutgers. Brad said yes, but the Scarlet Knights ended up beating the Badgers that game and Herb came up to Brad afterward to say he didn’t have to follow through if he didn’t want to. Brad said he would still do it, and ended up speaking in front of hundreds of people, with pictures and autographs after.
“He just loves people,” Cori said. “He doesn’t believe his identity is in being a basketball player. He has a greater purpose. Basketball is just a platform.”
Looking back on the last five years, Davison is grateful for all the memories and relationships he forged. “These five years were even better than I expected,” Davison said. “It was everything I wanted and desired it to be and more. There were so many different highs and lows that come with the territory of playing college basketball…but I wouldn’t change a thing. It made me not only into the man that I’ve become, but the son, fiancée, brother, teammate, and leader I’ve become. It was the best five years of my life.”
Through his time at Wisconsin, Davison certainly gained immense support and love from the Badger faithful, which made an April Fool’s prank all the more successful. A few days before April 1, the Wisconsin media team asked Davison what he thought of a prank they were considering. He gave the OK and alerted his parents and fiancée of the shocking headline soon to be released. At 8 a.m. on April 1, the Wisconsin men’s basketball Twitter account posted a link saying Davison would return for his sixth year of eligibility.
When Davison awoke at 8:30 a.m., he turned to look at his phone and saw more than 15 messages asking if this was real. He simply turned the phone over and went back to bed. When he did reply, he found out his grandma hadn’t known beforehand and she was “hurt” she found out on Twitter. Davison assured her it wasn’t true. “We got grandma turned up pretty well,” he joked.
Knowing his identity
The Badgers entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a number three seed, where they beat 14th-seeded Colgate in the first round before falling to 10th-seeded Iowa State in the second round. But even with the disappointing result to end his career, Davison doesn’t choose to define himself by the results or accolades.
“I view basketball as it is not who I am,” Davison said. “My faith and relationship with Jesus is the foundation of everything I do. Basketball is strictly a gift from God that He has given me to impact other people. I wake up each day knowing I’m redefined by a God that is known by His love.”
With his chapter at the University of Wisconsin now closed, Davison is looking ahead to the future, where he hopes to pursue a career in coaching, and possibly continue to play professional basketball. “I know that I have always wanted to become a college basketball coach,” he said. “I feel like that’s my calling and passion ever since I was very young.”
Wherever his post-college career takes him, Davison is grateful that his journey led him to Madison, where he hopes is better off now than five years ago.
“Coming in, you want to leave the program in a better spot than when you found it,” he said. “I think we have done a really good job of that over the last couple of years. But I hope that basketball and wearing the number 34 jersey isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when people think about me. I hope it’s an interaction, or a smile or wave. I hope people remember me as a great leader, teammate, brother, and friend who gave his heart and soul to the program.”
