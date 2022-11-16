Wednesday, Nov. 9, saw a range of Maple Grove student-athletes make their college commitments official on National Letter of Intent and National Signing Day.
At the forefront of the day were twelve Maple Grove girls who put pen to paper on their futures in NCAA DI sports.
Stella Retrum committed to play hockey for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State, playing in the College Hockey America conference, is a competitive mainstay. The team ended the 2021-22 season 18-10-5 overall, finishing the season with a loss to Mercyhurst in the opening round of the College Hockey America Tournament. As of publication, Penn State has an 8-5-1 overall record for the 2022-23 season.
Maddie Whilm signed to play softball at North Dakota State University. The NDSU Bison were six-time consecutive conference tournament champs from 2014 to 2019 and remain a competitive force, finishing with a 30-23 record in their 2022 season.
Jordyn Borsch has signed to compete in track & field for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Liesl Haugen committed to play NCAA DII volleyball at Northern Michigan, Temple Landry signed to continue her gymnastics career with Stanford University, and Leah Muscatello signed to play NCAA DII lacrosse for the University of Mount Olive.
Kennedy Klick has committed to play basketball for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers, playing in the Big Ten, have started their latest season well. Last year, they finished with a 7-11 conference record, 15-18 overall. Fellow basketball player Audrey Kormann signed to play DI ball at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The Highlanders compete in the America East Conference, where they ended with a 9-8 conference record, 15-15 overall in the 2021-22 season.
A quadruplet of Crimson girls soccer players also announced their future playing the beautiful game on Wednesday.
Marissa Wentland signed to play NCAA DII soccer at Michigan Tech, which managed a 7-9-3 record this season in the GLIAC conference. Avery Toms committed to playing soccer at the University of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks held a 7-9-4 overall record, ending their season in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament.
Maddy Raymond signed to play soccer at the University of Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, three-time Big Ten Tournament champs, continue to be a powerful force in the Big Ten womens soccer scene. They battled to a 8-8-3 record this season, ending the year with a Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan State.
Kendall Quall committed to playing soccer at the University of St. Thomas. The Tommies have spent the last two years adapting to their new home in NCAA DI sports in the Summit League. This season, they finished with a 6-8-3 overall record.
