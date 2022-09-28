8 inductees join Crimson Hall of Fame at homecoming football game

(Photo by Dr. Bart Becker)

Crimson Hall of Fame inductees line up with trophies. Pictured (left to right) are: Ethan Magstadt, Jordan Gross (represented by his brother), Alyssa (Schulz) Saatzer, Sue Hein, Jenna Dorn, Darby Carlson (represented by his wife), Ron Zopfi and Syd (Smith) Tauer (represented by Coach Koltes).

Sept. 23 saw Maple Grove Senior High School add eight new members to the Crimson Hall of Fame, which features alumni, staff, coaches, advisors, or community members who have made an impact on the community on and off the field. The new athletics inductees included Darby Carlson, Alyssa Saatzer, Sydney Novak, Jordan Gross, Ethan Magstadt, Ron Zopfi, and Jenna Dorn. Sue Heins was also inducted.

Darby Carlson ensures that coaches too are well represented in this year’s hall of fame inductees. He carries with him a legacy as head coach of Crimson baseball that starts in 1996 and features an endless list of accolades, including eight conference championships and two runner-up runs in the state tournament. Carlson, who also coached for Osseo from 1984 to 1995, also spent time as an assistant, ninth grade, or sophomore football and basketball coach. For his undeniable contribution to Minnesota’s baseball scene, Carlson was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

