8 inductees join Crimson Hall of Fame at homecoming football game

Crimson Hall of Fame inductees line up with trophies. Pictured (left to right) are: Ethan Magstadt, Jordan Gross (represented by his brother), Alyssa (Schulz) Saatzer, Sue Hein, Jenna Dorn, Darby Carlson (represented by his wife), Ron Zopfi and Syd (Smith) Tauer (represented by Coach Koltes).
Sept. 23 saw Maple Grove Senior High School add eight new members to the Crimson Hall of Fame, which features alumni, staff, coaches, advisors, or community members who have made an impact on the community on and off the field. The new athletics inductees included Darby Carlson, Alyssa Saatzer, Sydney Novak, Jordan Gross, Ethan Magstadt, Ron Zopfi, and Jenna Dorn. Sue Heins was also inducted.
Darby Carlson ensures that coaches too are well represented in this year’s hall of fame inductees. He carries with him a legacy as head coach of Crimson baseball that starts in 1996 and features an endless list of accolades, including eight conference championships and two runner-up runs in the state tournament. Carlson, who also coached for Osseo from 1984 to 1995, also spent time as an assistant, ninth grade, or sophomore football and basketball coach. For his undeniable contribution to Minnesota’s baseball scene, Carlson was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
Alyssa Saatzer, previously Schulz, represented Crimson girls soccer in this year’s Hall of Fame ceremonies. She held the girls soccer program’s single season scoring record, a combined count of goals and assists, until 2018. Attending Illinois State, Saatzer would add two goals and two assists with the NCAA D1 Illinois State Redbirds before eventually returning to help Crimson girls soccer as an assistant coach. Saatzer also won the Minneapolis Athena Award in 2007.
Sydney Novak, formerly Smith, brings some softball success to the Crimson Hall of Fame. Novak helped guide the Crimson to four consecutive conference and section championships from the pitcher’s mound, making the state championship game twice. She won multiple Minnesota Gatorade Softball and Metro Player of the Year awards while representing Maple Grove. Novak would go on to play for LSU for two years before transferring to the University of Minnesota, where she continued to thrive and represent her roots.
Crimson boys hockey’s own Jordan Gross was inducted into the hall of fame this year to commemorate his eventful professional career in Minnesota’s game. With 26 goals and 51 assists for the Crimson, Gross’ talent on the ice was clear well before his 129 appearances strong career for Notre Dame or his professional career took shape in both the American Hockey League and National Hockey League. During that time, Gross represented Maple Grove at NHL teams the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avanlanche, and the Nashville Predators.
Multi-sport Crimson athlete Ethan Magstadt has joined the hall of fame following his contributions to Crimson football and boys basketball. Playing both sports for the Crimson, Magstadt set a new all-time rushing record for Crimson football when he added 317 yards against Osseo to his tally in 2006. Magstadt played as a full back for the University of North Dakota for five years and has since returned to Maple Grove Senior High School, where he teaches math and continues a ten year football coaching career, currently head coach for the freshman football team.
Ron Zopfi started making his name in local sports as a student athlete for the Osseo Orioles in the early 70’s and went on to coach at a number of schools, but he left plenty of a legacy at Maple Grove Senior High School. Zopfi is a former boys basketball head coach for the Crimson, becoming state runner-ups in 2000, an assistant football coach, and served as Maple Grove Senior High School’s Activities Director for nine years. Zopfi was activities director during a period that saw the school and nation direct new attention toward athletic injuries and the dangers of concussions.
Jenna Dorn is helping bring dance to the forefront of the Crimson Hall of Fame. The former Crimson’s captain led Maple Grove to success at the state level while representing the Crimson and was awarded all-conference honors in her sophomore year. Dorn attended Minnesota State University Mankato and helped lead the Mankato State Dance Team to two national championships. Dorn remains involved with the Crimson dance team, serving as a varsity assistant coach.
The Crimson Hall of Fame, now with seven new athletic representatives following its fourth consecutive year of inducting, has already begun to create a cornucopia of athletes and coaches from a long range of sports.
