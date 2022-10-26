Four Crimson boys soccer players were celebrated as part of the state soccer banquet on Oct. 23. Both Chris Frantz and Carter Sheard would be named to the All-State First team.
Frantz and Sheard would finish first and second in the goal tally, with Frantz scoring 28 goals and making 19 assists amid a record-breaking year for Maple Grove while Sheard added 16 goals and 7 assists.
Frantz has proven to be one of the most dangerous players in western metro, progressively earning the ire of more and more defenders as 2022 continued, while Sheard has often been the hammer to Frantz’s anvil.
Sheard has brought pace and persistence to the Crimson left wing and his goal tally is far from happenstance. Both seniors proved to be leaders for the Crimson, and it was exceptionally rare to not see at least one playing at any moment of a match.
Frantz would also be named a finalist for the Mr. Soccer Minnesota award, the highly respected individual achievement noting the state’s top talents every year.
Aaron Badillo and Holden Waldrum would also be recognized, being named to the All-State Second Team. Badillo was a key creator for the Maple Grove attack, scoring 9 goals and making 10 assists. Badillo’s driibbling runs down the field were often the ignition for the rest of the squad’s goal scoring threats. Waldrum, meanwhile, has been crucial to Maple Grove on the other end of the field, as a goalkeeper. Waldrum has played close to 1,000 minutes for Maple Grove this season and has been an indisputable force of nature for every second of it.
The Crimson had 10 cleansheets from their 18 matches leading up to the state tournament and everyone has Waldrum’s fingerprints on them. In the section final against Champlin Park, a big performance from the keeper was at times the difference between a Maple Grove triumph or a Champlin Park victory.
