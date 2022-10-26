MGSoccerBanquet.jpg

(Photo by Jason Sheard)

Maple Grove boys soccer players Aaron Badillo, Holden Waldrum, Chris Frantz, and Carter Sheard (from left to right) stand with their awards after making the All-State First team.

Four Crimson boys soccer players were celebrated as part of the state soccer banquet on Oct. 23. Both Chris Frantz and Carter Sheard would be named to the All-State First team.

Frantz and Sheard would finish first and second in the goal tally, with Frantz scoring 28 goals and making 19 assists amid a record-breaking year for Maple Grove while Sheard added 16 goals and 7 assists.

