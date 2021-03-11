Rockford rebounded from losing two boys basketball games when playing shorthanded by posting three victories last week. The Rockets improved to 13-3.
The week started with an important 55-50 win over Litchfield. Coach Michael Tauber said the victory may have clinched the No. 3 section seed. It was the team’s second close win over a strong Litchfield team.
Junior Nolan Perry had a strong overall game with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Junior Sam Zilmer scored 16 points with three steals. Senior Ryan Boysen had 13 points and seven assists.
It was senior night on Thursday, March 4, when Rockford dominated Maple Lake 83-40. Boysen set the tone offensively, scoring 23 points and seven assists. Zilmer had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Pepin netted 12 points and Perry added seven points, three assists and two steals.
Team manager Colton Stroh was put in the game late to attempt some long half court shots like he does at halftime of games to entertain the fans. He made both long shots for six points.
Rockford kept rolling the next night when defeating Dassel-Cokato 76-37. The Rockets led 60-22 at the half.
“Offensively, we had one of our best nights passing the basketball to each other,” said Tauber. “We were cutting and finding open guys for good shots and knocking them down. We scored 60 points in the first half while playing 11 guys.”
Perry scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half. Pepin added 17 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Boysen had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Rockford had a 47-27 edge in rebounds.
The boys travel to travel to Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, to end the regular season.
Girls basketball
The girls are home against Glencoe-Silver Lake on March 11 to end the regular season.
Rockford improved to 6-9 after a 49-43 victory over Dassel-Cokato Friday. Ava Cusciotta powered the offense with 15 points, followed by Hannah Stedman 8, Makayla Graunke 7 and Regan Pedersen 5.
Earlier in the week Rockford lost to Litchfield 59-48. Scoring leaders were Ellie Sather 14, Aliyah Robran 10, Emma Sather 9 and Graunke 6. The Rockets trailed 40-21 at the half, but outscored Litchfield 27-19 in the second half.
