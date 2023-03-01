The Knights boys’ basketball team fell in three more games to reach 10 consecutive losses. The Knights lost to Hopkins, Minnetonka and Brainerd.

STMA hosted Hopkins on Feb. 21 in one of its final home games of the regular season and fell by a score of 86-64.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments