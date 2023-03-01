The Knights boys’ basketball team fell in three more games to reach 10 consecutive losses. The Knights lost to Hopkins, Minnetonka and Brainerd.
STMA hosted Hopkins on Feb. 21 in one of its final home games of the regular season and fell by a score of 86-64.
The first and second halves featured similar scoring totals for both teams, as the Knights were outscored by 12 points in the first half and by ten points in the second half.
Logan Jans was the scoring leader for the Knights as he scored 15 points. Jeremiah Johnson scored 14 points and Colton Demarais also had 14 points.
Minnetonka
In STMA’s last Lake Conference game of the regular season, the Knights lost to Minnetonka for the second time on Feb. 24.
STMA’s offense managed just 25 points in the first half and the Knights ended up trailing by 20 points at the half. Minnetonka outscored the Knights by a point in the second half, and the final score ended up as 76-55.
Demarais scored 13 points and he was the only Knight to reach double figures in scoring.
Brainerd
The Knights traveled to Brainerd for the final game of the week on Saturday, Feb. 25, and STMA lost a close one by a score of 83-77.
STMA and Brainerd battled through a close first half which saw the Warriors take a 43-36 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Knights continued to stick with Brainerd. The Warriors held a 75-69 lead late in the game, but STMA cut the lead to two points, falling by six points at the end.
Demarais scored 25 points to lead the Knights in action. Johnson scored 19 points, Jordan Holm scored 14 points and Landon Riebel scored 10.
The Knights play Moorhead on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. in the regular season finale.
