Maple Grove girls basketball ended its regular season in with two wins as the Crimson were crowned conference champions after an undefeated conference season. They beat Anoka on the road Feb. 21 and Robbinsdale Armstrong at home Feb. 24.
Anoka
Maple Grove kept its perfect conference form alive with a big performance on the road against Anoka, winning 70-60.
The Crimson started the night in a close contest with Anoka, leading just 28-26 at halftime. Maple Grove was able to turn up the intensity in the second half, scoring 42 points to Anoka’s 34, building a 10-point lead by the final buzzer.
Kennedy Klick led Maple Grove with 17 points, while Jordan Ode and Audrey Kormann both scored 16.
The win also provided Kormann the chance to set two school single-season records. Kormann set the rebounds record at 252 and the blocks record at 46.
Robbinsdale Armstrong
Maple Grove completed an undefeated conference season as the Crimson hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong in a 79-61 win.
The Crimson were dominant in the first half, leading 35-27 by the halftime buzzer. Both teams took it up a notch in the second half as Maple Grove scored 44 points.
Klick led Maple Grove’s scoring once again with 23 points. Ten different Crimson players scored on Friday.
The result confirmed Maple Grove as Northwest Suburban conference champions for the 2022-23 season. It’s the second year in row that Maple Grove has held a 19-0 conference record.
With its regular season complete, Maple Grove girls basketball turns its attention to the section tournament this week. The Crimson were set to play Irondale at home in the quarterfinals on March 2.
