Maple Grove girls basketball ended its regular season in with two wins as the Crimson were crowned conference champions after an undefeated conference season. They beat Anoka on the road Feb. 21 and Robbinsdale Armstrong at home Feb. 24.

Anoka

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments