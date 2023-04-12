26 Osseo Orioles sign national letters of intent

(Photo by Adam woods)

Osseo Senior High students gather to sign for their respective colleges.

Osseo Senior High celebrated 26 of its students on Friday, April 7, as each signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. The group of students, gathered in the Osseo Senior High gymnasium, included a wide range of Orioles athletes.

Two of the day’s signees were athletes from the Osseo/Park Center teams. These included Sydney Weiss, who will play lacrosse at Trine University, and Maggie Albers, who has signed to play hockey at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

