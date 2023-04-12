26 Osseo Orioles sign national letters of intent

Osseo Senior High celebrated 26 of its students on Friday, April 7, as each signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. The group of students, gathered in the Osseo Senior High gymnasium, included a wide range of Orioles athletes.
Two of the day’s signees were athletes from the Osseo/Park Center teams. These included Sydney Weiss, who will play lacrosse at Trine University, and Maggie Albers, who has signed to play hockey at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Spring sports were well represented by Maddie Deal, who signed to play softball at Augsburg University, as well as baseball players Spencer Pederson, Tyler Rose, and Davis Wick, who will play at Iowa Central, St. Olaf, and Augsburg, respectively.
Four track and field athletes joined the pack as Taylor Grant signed with St. John’s University, Aiden Rashid with Bethel University, Sabrina Wesseh with North Central College, and Sawyer Nelson with South Dakota School of Mines and Tech.
Three Orioles signed to return to the hardwood in college: Trey Smith, Marianna Franklin and Taydem Miller. Smith will play basketball at the University of Minnesota Duluth, Franklin at Rochester Community and Technical College, and Miller at Peru State College in Nebraska.
AJ Miller and Joshua Nystrom will represent Osseo boys soccer, committing to St. John’s University and Bethel University, respectively.
Finally, a long list of Orioles football players put pen to paper as the long process of college commitment starts to come to an end. Hayden Portratz signed to play at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, Bryce Hawthorne at South Dakota State University, Jerone Kellum at Hamline University, Vayo Kamara at the University of Sioux Falls, Emmanuel Olagbaju at the University of St. Thomas, and BJ Zakiel at Iowa Central Community College.
Dominic Gray signed to play football at Fontbonne University, while Deshawn Ricks will play at Augsburg, Jerome Williams will play at the University of Minnesota, and Antonio Fondren will play at Tennessee State University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.