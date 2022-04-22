Sunday, April 10

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Main Ave. NE, Albertville

Wednesday, April 13

- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - I-94, St. Michael

Thursday, April 14

- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - I-94, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 67th Street NE, Albertville

Friday, April 15

- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - I-94, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Karmen Ave. NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Lander Ave. NE, Otsego

Saturday, April 16

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 62nd Street NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 68th Circle NE, Otsego

