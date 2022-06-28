A small fire in the shop at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West June 22, caused by equipment, led to soot and smoke damage.
Albertville Fire department was dispatched when fire alarms went off and while en route were notified that school staff had located the flames in the shop. According to a report from the Albertville Fire Department, when they arrived staff had already knocked the majority of the fire down with fire extinguishers. The fire department then assisted with final fire extinguisher and ventilation of the smoke.
The department was assisted on the call by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Michael Fire Department.
“The [Albertville Fire Department] would like to recognize the quick thinking of the STMA Staff, whose initial discovery and follow-up fire extinguishment prevented a much larger potential fire loss,” Albertville Fire Department said in its report.
There were a small number of students and staff in the building when the Albertville Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alarm. They were evacuated and no one was hurt. Custodial staff will work on cleaning and removing the soot and smoke that is in the shop.
“The safety of students and staff is our highest priority,” Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault said. “We take all situations very seriously and work closely with WCSO as well as local emergency responders. We are very grateful for the quick response of the Albertville Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Office. This reminds us of how incredibly fortunate we are to have strong, supportive and reliable community partners including Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Albertville Fire Department and St. Michael Fire Department.”
St. Michael- Albertville Middle School West student summer activities were canceled for the rest of the week of June 23-26. The full cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Monday June 27.
