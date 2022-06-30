A preliminary plat and site plan for Grass Lake Preserve, a 126-unit mixed residential development by D.R. Horton, Inc., was approved at the June 13 Rogers City Council meeting.
The 38.5-acre site for the proposed development is on Brockton Road, just south of the Birchwood development. Birchwood, a 61-unit single-family residential subdivision, was approved in 2020.
Grass Lake Preserve will include 120 twin homes and six single-family homes.
“The proposed overall density for the development exceeds the city’s targeted, community-wide density as required by the Metropolitan Council,” said a memo to the council from Associate Planner Mex Pattsner. “To achieve the product types desired and density proposed, the developer is requesting rezoning of the subject property to planned unit development (PUD).”
Although plans for the development do not include a park, Pattsner’s memo noted that a private park was constructed as part of the Birchwood development, “and interior pedestrian connectivity will link Grass Lake Preserve to that park, and via Birchwood, to the Brockton Meadows development further north and across Brockton. A public park also exists on the west side of Brockton that is connected to the adjacent development via internal sidewalks and trails,” Pattsner’s memo said.
Gopher State Expositions request
In other action, the council approved a special event permit for Gopher State Expositions, Inc., allowing the firm to stay in Rogers for one additional weekend following Rockin’ Rogers Days.
Randy Forcier, owner of the company, said the carnival would occupy the Mary Queen of Peace Church property and offer amusement rides, food, and games for the weekend of June 23-26.
“We haven’t dealt with something like this before,” Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber said.
Forcier submitted a plan to the city for use of the church for shelter in case of inclement weather.
“We’d love to stay another week and provide family fun,” Forcier said. “We think we’ve got a pretty good plan to fill the open weened we have.”
The carnival will close at 10 p.m. each night, and no alcohol will be served, he added.
Rogers 2021 audit
Acceptance of the city’s 2021 audit, scheduled to be presented to the city council last week by Bonnie Schwieger, a CPA with Abdo Eick & Meyers, was tabled to the June 28 meeting.
