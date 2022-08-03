The St. Michael Saints lost two of their last three games to conclude regular season play.
On Thursday, July 28, the Saints fell to Blaine by a score of 12-3 as pitching and defense struggled. Ethan Krehbiel-Valoaga drove in all three of St. Michael’s runs with a homer.
Ethan Knutson took the loss on the hill.
Maple Lake
St. Michael’s game against Maple Lake featured all sorts of twists and turns. The Saints got out to an early 8-0 lead, only for the Lakers to come all the way back and take the lead by the seventh inning.
Maple Lake led 11-8 in the ninth inning, only for the Saints to strike back with a five-run rally. Blake Schirmers drove in two with a double, followed by a Jordan Krupke single to tie the game at 11-11.
Reed Brown then got the eventual game-winning hit to make it 13-11. The Saints loaded the bases with two outs and threatened to break the game open for the second time but did not add to the lead.
Marcus Krupke shut the door in the bottom of the inning as the Saints won a long game.
Brown’s winning hit was only part of a huge game as he drove in five runs on four hits. Much of the lineup got six plate appearances or more as the hits and walks kept coming. (Marcus) Krupke got the win on the mound for the Saints.
Forest Lake
The Saints ended the regular season with a 9-2 loss to Forest Lake. The Brewers led 9-0 before a small rally by St. Michael late in the game.
Marcus Krupke had two hits and Blake Schirmers drove in one of the runs for the Saints.
St. Michael finished the regular season with a record of 8-12, finishing in seventh place in the Metro Minny.
