Saint Therese purchases land in Corcoran for senior community

(submitted photo)

Saint Therese of Corcoran, a senior community is expecting to break ground in September. A rendering of what the community plans on looking like shows walking space and an outdoor amphitheater.

 (submitted photo)

Saint Therese has finalized the purchase of nearly 13 acres of land from the city of Corcoran for its senior living community, Saint Therese of Corcoran.

The closing of the land purchase is the culmination of efforts spread across a three-year period with the city and becomes both Saint Therese and Corcoran’s kickoff to a new senior community and the city’s progressive Town Center development, respectively. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Tags

Load comments