Rolling in strikes

Two bowlers who bowled well during team competition Sunday at the 2022 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Las Vegas were able to carry that momentum into doubles competition March 21.
Daniel Kimmer from St. Michael and his teammate Eric Nelson from Minot, North Dakota had a combined total of 1,399 points, which puts them in the lead.
“It felt great scoring such a high score at the championships,” Kimmer said. “Throughout the three-game set of our doubles score, we were both in the zone, executing excellent shots. Going into the tenth frame of the third game, Eric had the front nine and I had a string of five strikes. Seeing that we could have a huge 1,400 score, it was definitely in my head, but all we both wanted to do was finish the game with the best score we could receive.”
Kimmer and Nelson have finished their tournament run, but other teams still have the chance to compete and beat Kimmer and Nelson’s score until the tournament ends July 17. Kimmer ad Nelson’s score has been knocked down to fifth place as of April 8. Kimmer believes that it is only time before others surpass their score, but they were the ones to beat at the jump.
“It is just such an awesome feeling knowing that my doubles partner and I will be on top of the leader board and is the number people are chasing after,” Kimmer said. “I hope that it is a score that will finish on July 19th within the top 10.”
They met a year ago at the 2021 Las Vegas Open Championships when they were both on the same team. David Green, who organized the teams for the tournament, matched them together and it was a strike.
This is Kimmer’s fourth time in the Open Championships. Having competed before means that Kimmer knew what to expect and had the goal of just beating his previous years’ scores, which he did.
“With going previous years to the championships, it has helped me each year progress, not only in score but in confidence and comfort within the environment,” Kimmer said.
Having 21 years of bowling experience under his belt, bowling since the age of 5, Kimmer is no amateur to the game, following in his grandparents’ footsteps. He is a graduate of McKendree University where he was on the men’s bowling team. He attributes his ability to tackle the lanes to his coaches from McKendree University Shannon and Bryan O’Keefe.
Kimmer’s teammate Nelson’s bowling journey started when he was 14-years-old at Shoreview lanes in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where he grew and learned to love the sport through his coaches.
Kimmer’s current home bowling center is McPete’s Sports Bar and Lanes in Big Lake, where he practices. Going to the Open Championships in Las Vegas can mean a lot for Kimmer if he does well.
“Making my appearance at the tournament allows me to showcase what I can do on the lanes in such challenging environments,” Kimmer said. “Not being able to travel everywhere competing in either Professional Bowlers Association pro or regional events, the Open Championships is the place where I am able to get my name potentially out there, in hope to get a sponsor to start traveling to regional tournaments and eventually Professional Bowlers Association events.”
He has some smaller state tournaments lined up in the future. His next big tournament will be in Reno in 2023, but he will be keeping busy along with his girlfriend, who is expecting a baby in September.
For those looking to get into bowling, Kimmer’s advice is to just enjoy the moment and have fun while only focusing on one shot at a time. Nelson added that asking for help from those who have experience is always encouraged.
“Practice is key and watch and learn from others around you,” Nelson said. “There are lots of good bowlers across this country that are more than willing to help in any way possible to keep this great sport going and growing.”
For more information on the Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/OpenChamp.
