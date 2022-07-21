The new Rogers Splash Pad located at the Lions Central Park is expected to open Aug. 1 for family fun.
The $1.8 million city project includes the splash pad and improvements at South Community Park, indoor turf facility and site improvements for future recreation facilities at the Rogers Activity Center.
“The facility is fantastic with the splash pad, picnic pavilion and community room,” City Engineer Doran Cote said. “Public Works staff did a lot of work on the project.”
Construction of the splash pad started in July 2021. According to Cote, the project was meant to be completed on Memorial Day, but due to supply chain issues, there were delays in installation. Shade structures, according to Park and Recreation Director Mike Bauer, will be put into place the week of July 25.
“Though the splash pad will look ready to open, it still is not,” Bauer said. “We are waiting for the splash pad contractor to fix a few areas to the satisfaction of the Minnesota Department of Health so the splash pad can be opened to the public. As soon as we get the OK to open the splash pad, we will open it to the public. We will announce the opening on our website, social media pages, and email list.”
The project was planned after a 2017 survey conducted by the city, which revealed that residents wanted a splash pad and was supported by a voter-approved tax increase. A .25% local option sales tax was approved by Rogers voters in November 2018 and implemented in October 2019. The splash pad is built next to the existing playground. The playground and picnic shelter will be closed at Lion’s Central Park until construction is completed to minimize any safety concerns.
“I would suggest that families make a day of it,” Cote said. “Pack a picnic, grab a towel and enjoy some fun in the sun.”
Cote hopes that families will make the park is its surrounding area a gathering place for families within the community.
The splash pad will consist of play items that will squirt water at children, a bucket that will fill up and drop water once it’s full, and fountains on the ground that will shoot up water. There will also be seating, a picnic shelter, restrooms and a program building that can be rented out for events.
The Sunroom will be used as a warming house for a pleasure rink at the park in the winter. With the project, the community garden plots have been moved to the southeast of the playground. An existing warming house and picnic shelter at Lions Central Park were demolished to make room for the new additions.
“The facility looks top-notch,” Bauer said. “The community will love the Sunroom and the new picnic pavilion to the north of the splash pad. There are three bays of play elements that are run by sensors. There is a toddler bay, a family bay, and a teen bay, so there should be something for everyone looking to cool off.”
The plan is to have four family restrooms in the Sunroom and picnic pavilion area. Restrooms will be available when there are staff on site unless there is a private rental at the pavilion. The splash pad will be open to the public even when there are private events at the Sunroom and picnic pavilion area.
There is parking along Rouillard Avenue facing the splash pad and playground. A small parking lot was added to the east of the playground. Visitors are also allowed to park on the street, according to Bauer.
The splash pad water features will be programmed to operate from daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. If the temperature falls below 70 degrees or there is a chance of lightning in the area, the features will not run.
“The splash pad project will undoubtedly enhance the lives of residents,” Bauer said. “While it is open later than we hoped, this is a short-term pain in opening late this is an asset that the citizens will be able to utilize for many years.”
For more information about the project go to bit.ly/3yRmYzF. To rent the Sunroom and pavilion go to rogersmn.gov/parkfacilityrentals.
