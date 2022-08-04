Rogers Rotary donates funds for welding stations at high school

(submitted photos)

Rogers High School received a donation of equipment and money from Northern Tool and Equipment, which included an HVAC. The donation will allow for four more students to take welding courses at the school.

 (submitted photos)

Rogers High School continues to expand its offerings in career and technical education (CTE) thanks to the support of the local community.

After a sizeable donation of equipment and money from Northern Tool and Equipment in Rogers earlier this year, Rogers High recently accepted a generous grant from the Rogers Rotary, which will provide one immediate additional welding station and the funding for HVAC and equipment needed for another pair of stations, allowing four more students to take welding courses at the school next year.

Tags

Load comments