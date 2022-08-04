Rogers Rotary donates funds for welding stations at high school

Rogers High School received a donation of equipment and money from Northern Tool and Equipment, which included an HVAC. The donation will allow for four more students to take welding courses at the school.
Rogers High School continues to expand its offerings in career and technical education (CTE) thanks to the support of the local community.
After a sizeable donation of equipment and money from Northern Tool and Equipment in Rogers earlier this year, Rogers High recently accepted a generous grant from the Rogers Rotary, which will provide one immediate additional welding station and the funding for HVAC and equipment needed for another pair of stations, allowing four more students to take welding courses at the school next year.
“We’re just honored that the Rotary would come forward with this support for our programs and for our kids,” said Dirk Udee, Rogers High industrial arts teacher. “Our community has really come up big for these kids.”
Rotarians dropped off a check and provided a pizza lunch for students on the last day of school, which was Thursday, June 9. Assistant Superintendent Kari Rock and Principal Jason Paurus were also on hand for the presentation.
“We’re proud to be part of the Rogers community, which is a community that shows a lot of support for the people and businesses here,” Paurus said. “Rotary gives back to Rogers on so many levels, and we’re excited and grateful for their support, which will just benefit kids like this.”
