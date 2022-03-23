Both Rogers and Rockford High Schools had Minnesota Athena Award winners this year. Isabelle Smith from Rogers and Aliyah Robran from Rockford were each awarded.
The Athena Award is given to one senior female athlete from each participating school who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.
Rogers winner
Isabelle Smith is a senior in Rogers High School. She has received a total of six varsity letters in soccer. She has been the captain of the soccer team for two years. She was also the MVP of the year for one year and has won five soccer conference awards and two soccer state awards.
Smith has held the record for career points in Class AA/AAA, the school record for career goals in class AA/AAA and was All-State junior and senior year. Some of Smith’s scholastic achievements are being in the National Honors Society, Academic All-Conference, receiving the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award, receiving Spotlight on Scholarship and A-Honor Roll.
One of her personal favorite from being on the Rockford soccer team was celebrating with her team after winning the section semi-final in a shootout her junior year.
In her free time, Smith tutors at Rogers High School, Volunteers at MN Eclipse and Coon Rapids Soccer Club, Volunteers at Feed My Starving Children and Works at The Crown Room at the Wellstead of Rogers.
After high school, Smith plans on attending North Dakota State University to play soccer and major in architecture.
Rockford winner
Aliyah Robran is a senior from Rockford High School. She has received a total of 13 varsity letters in track, basketball and soccer. She was captain of the year three times- once for basketball and two times for track. She has received 13 conference awards- 12 in track and one in basketball. And she received 10 track section awards and eight track state awards.
Robran has been a two time state champion in the 4x1 relay and 2021 team track and first state title in school history. She is a six times state medalist in track and field and three times school record holder. Robran has also won scholastic achievements as a Triple “A” recipient, she was in the National Honors Society, holds a GPA of 4.12, three time winner of Academic All-State and seven time All-Conference Academic.
One of her personal favorite earliest sports memories is from running the open 400M at University of St. Thomas Tommie Twilight track meet when she was 4 years old.
In her free time Robran has also participated in other activities such as band as a drum major, volunteering/job shadowing a physical therapist at nursing home, Medical Mission work in South America, FCA school club member and current huddle leader.
After high school, Robran plans on attending the University of Jamestown on a basketball scholarship. She plans on majoring in pre-med/biology and minoring in leadership.
