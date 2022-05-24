Sunday, May 22, Rogers police officers arrested an adult male for burglary at a residence in the 23000 block of Juniper Court after the suspect both fled in their car and on foot.
The Rogers homeowner found the suspect in the car in the garage after the suspect entered through the garage door left open by the homeowner.
The homeowner also slashed the tires on the suspect’s getaway car on the street. The suspect fled with stolen items from the scene in his getaway car.
Police caught up to the fleeing suspect, with the car tires losing pressure. Rogers officers performed a pit maneuver and were able to get the suspect to stop on the side of the road. The suspect fled on foot before being captured and arrested.
“Good job by our officers,” Chief Daniel Wills said. “Right area right time and using good tactics to bring this to a safe conclusion for everybody.”
Wills does not recommend residents engage suspects but does commend the homeowner for calling the police speedily. The chase and capture of the suspect all happened in around a minute due to officers being nearby and the Rogers Police Department being within a mile of the crime.
The police recovered the stolen property from the suspect, which included around $700 in cash that was taken from the homeowner’s car.
Wills reminds residents that burglaries can be prevented by keeping doors closed and locked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.