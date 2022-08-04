Rogers residents David and Sue Halgrimson will be raising money and spreading awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer in their first annual Golf For Charity fundraiser Sept. 9 for their daughter Tonyia. Tonyia Lucas smiles at the camera in the photo.
Tonyia (Right) and her mother Sue Halgrimson (left) smile and pose for the camera. Sue and the rest of Tonyia’s family hope to keep the promise they made to Tonyia about continuing to spread awareness about metastatic breast cancer.
Rogers residents David and Sue Halgrimson will be raising money and spreading awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer in their first annual Golf For Charity fundraiser Sept. 9 for their daughter Tonyia. Tonyia Lucas smiles at the camera in the photo.
(Photos courtesy of the Halgrimson)
Tonyia (Right) and her father Daniel Halgrimson (left) would volunteer a lot with the Rogers Lions. Tonyia died from Metastatic Breast Cancer in Feburary.
Tonyia (Right) and her mother Sue Halgrimson (left) smile and pose for the camera. Sue and the rest of Tonyia’s family hope to keep the promise they made to Tonyia about continuing to spread awareness about metastatic breast cancer.
Tonyia was 49 years old and left behind a husband, Todd Lero and four children. Pictured (left to right) Austin Lucas, Ellie Lucas, Todd Lero, Tonyia Lucas, Ali Lucas, Nic Lero.
Rogers residents David and Sue Halgrimson will try to provide awareness of metastatic breast cancer for the community at their first annual Golf For Charity fundraiser Sept. 9. The charity is being started in their daughter Tonyia Lucas’ name after she died from metastatic breast cancer in February. Tonyia was 49-years-old and left behind a husband and four children.
All proceedsfrom the event will go to the METAvivor organization, which raises money for metastatic breast cancer awareness. The METAvivor organization provides resources for those with stage four metastatic breast cancer and 100% of proceeds from fund raisers will go to research grants.
Tonyia worked as a property manager and was heavily involved in the Rogers community. She and her husband Todd Lero helped run many Rogers Lions events, such as the Santa Breakfast, the golf tournament, volunteered at Shop with a Cop, Rockin’ Rogers and more.
“Tonyia never had anything negative to say about anybody,” Sue said. “She was everyone’s friend. And everyone talked about her smile... Her kids were her world. Everybody, even if you weren’t her kid you were her kid. They called her Momma T... Her energy was incredible.”
What is metastatic breast cancer
Five years ago, Tonyia was diagnosed with breast cancer. A year later after her diagnosis she was told she had beaten it. But then after asking for a PET scan, she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. At the time, the didn’t know Halgrimsons what metastatic breast cancer was, until Tonyia dived into research after her diagnosis.
“Tonyia was her own best advocate because she researched everything and she found out what metastatic cancer was, treatments and that life expectancy was 24 months and 30% of people who are diagnosed with breast cancer will end up with metastatic cancer,” Sue said.
Metastatic breast cancer is when cancer moves farther from where it started. For Tonyia, the cancer moved to her knee and hip.
“If someone ever told me, I would be burying my daughter, I would have said you’re nuts,” Sue said. “She wasn’t going to give up. Her one thing besides saying keep this thing going was don’t let anyone say I lost the battle, because I didn’t lose. That was important to her that no one ever said she lost.”
The terminal disease currently has no cure. METAvivor, according to its website, is the only organization in the United States that exclusively funds metastatic breast cancer research and 100% of its proceeds goes towards research.
Tonyia became very involved with METAvivor as one of their advocates, speaking at functions about her experience with metastatic cancer. One of the medications that allowed Tonyia to extend her life for almost four years was funded through research from METAvivor.
“My daughter’s hope was that people would find out about the METAvivor Foundation and support it and achieve the goal that it would be changed from a terminal to a treatable disease,” Sue said.
How to participate
Tonyia’s family made a promise that they would keep her cause of making more people aware of metastatic breast cancer alive and in doing so have started Tonyia’s Hope Golf For Charity event and hope to make it into an annual event.
They plan on making Tonyia’s Hope a non-profit, but since they are still going through the process of doing so, the event will be hosted through the Rogers Lions. The Lions club has been a big part of the Halgrimson family. Sue used to be president of and is currently a board member and David, Tonyia and her husband Todd volunteered often with the organization.
With Tonyia’s regular participation in the Rogers Lions’ golf tournament, a golf charity felt right to the Halgrimsons.
“Anything where she could be outside,” Sue said. “She loved summers and being outside.”
The event will have a silent auction, a live auction, food and a golf tournament.
“We’re hoping for a great turnout,” Sue said. “We hope every year to make it bigger and bigger until the point it won’t have to be.”
Sponsors, donations for the auctions such as gift cards or other prize items and participants for the tournament are still being accepted. Sponsors will be able to get their name on a hole as well as other perks. For more information on how to donate or participate go to bit.ly/3RUOTYz.
“It’s not just the money we’re doing here, it’s getting the word out as well,” Danial said. “With more and more awareness it puts more pressure on research.”
On Sept. 17, METAvivor has a masquerade ball and the proceeds from the Golf For Charity event will be presented to the organization there. Tonyia spoke at the masquerade last year and this year some of her children will be speaking.
“Tonyia was never one who said feel sorry for me, or poor me, she was ‘this is the fact of life and let’s not let it go on or let someone else go through this, let’s stand up and fight,’” Sue said. If one person who didn’t know about metastatic cancer learns about it if it helps somebody out [to] keep going that’s what it’s all about. The hope is that the research keeps going... This is a small piece of what people do, but it’s our piece and we’re excited about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.