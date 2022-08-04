Rogers residents David and Sue Halgrimson will try to provide awareness of metastatic breast cancer for the community at their first annual Golf For Charity fundraiser Sept. 9. The charity is being started in their daughter Tonyia Lucas’ name after she died from metastatic breast cancer in February. Tonyia was 49-years-old and left behind a husband and four children.

All proceedsfrom the event will go to the METAvivor organization, which raises money for metastatic breast cancer awareness. The METAvivor organization provides resources for those with stage four metastatic breast cancer and 100% of proceeds from fund raisers will go to research grants.

Tags

Load comments