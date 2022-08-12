Sunday, Aug. 31
- A newly purchased (used) vehicle was parked on the street unoccupied and was backed into by another truck who was backing out of a neighboring driveway located in the 14000 block Starlite Drive.
- An emotional support dog was found by a nearby neighbor who did not know who it belonged to located along Brenly Way and 129th. Upon taking the small dog into police custody and playing with same, the animal owner was located who responded to the Police Department and took responsibility for her dog “Phoenix.”
Monday, Aug. 1
- Officer responded to an injured goose in the 20100 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officer arrived on scene and felt goose was close to death and put goose out of misery.
- Officers responded to a residence on Sunrise Court for a report of a theft from vehicles parked on the street located in the 19500 block Sunrise Court.
- An officer observed a stop sign that was knocked over in the center median on eastbound Diamond Lake Road S at Commerce Blvd. Rogers Public Works was notified and asked to repair the sign.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Officers assisted Maple Grove PD in stopping a vehicle involved in a weapons carrying incident at the intersection of Brockton Lane and County Road 81.
- Officers responded to disturbance on Linden Way. An adult male was arrested for obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct.
- CSO was dispatched to a dead duck in the roadway located along Pending and Laurel Creek. CSO removed animal from right of way.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- CSO removed large pieces of weather stripping, most likely from a semi, from the middle of the road located in the 20000 block David Koch Ave.
- CSO dispatched to a report of two lost dogs located in the 25600 block Lakeview Circle. Upon calling the RP to gather more details, the RP stated that the dogs have returned home and no further assistance was needed.
- Officer took a theft of a license plate report located in the 23000 block Carmen Court. Victim was unsure if the license plate was stolen from his residence (Rogers) or at his place of work in Minneapolis. License plate was entered as stolen and other plate was removed and logged into evidence for disposal.
- Caller reported her dog, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, ran from her residence this morning located in the 12400 block Pointe Circle. The dog’s name is Ava and she is white and tan.
- Officer took the report of a stolen metal plate taken overnight from the outside of the business located in the 21400 block 147th Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding an assist located in the 21600 block Diamond Lake Road. RP requested an officer in the area during a exchange of vehicle titles. Officer advised RP about the designated area at the PD or call if an issue arises during the exchange.
- Officer took a damage to property report that occurred at the hotel parking lot located in the 13500 block Commerce Blvd. Officer arrived on scene and observed a smashed out window on a vehicle. No items were taken from the vehicle.
Friday, Aug. 5
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several equipment violations located along Brockton Lane and County Road 81. Officer found driver to have a misdemeanor sign and release warrant out of Hennepin County. Driver was arrested for GM No Insurance and booked at Rogers Police Department. Officer released driver with citation for no insurance and driving after revocation and new court date.
- Officers were dispatched to the 19100 block of Grass Lake Trail for a theft of a bunk of wood sheets at a construction site.
Saturday, Aug.6
- Officer observed a female walk out of a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South carrying several items which the officer believed to be stolen. Officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located the stolen items. Female arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail for felony theft.
- Officer approached by a citizen in the PD lot who found a debit card located in the 21800 block Industrial Ct. Officer located property owner and returned debit card.
Sunday, Aug. 7
- Officers were dispatched to an accident unknown injury on Interstate 94. Officers provided lights for state patrol. State handled accident.
- Officer dispatched to a phone call to a Wright County Deputy who had questions about items located in related arrest located in the 21800 block Industrial Court.
