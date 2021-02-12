Monday, Feb. 1

Officer dispatched to the 23300 block of Wood Lane for a damage to property report. Officer spoke to Xcel Energy employees who advised a power outage they were working on was related to an attempted theft of copper wire from a utility pole in the area.

Officer took a theft report of a catalytic converter at a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.

Officer responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street. A state crash report was completed and a citation issued to one of the drivers involved.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Officers were dispatched to a safety check of a female running down I-94 being chased by a male. Officers learned that the female may have been picked up by a vehicle that continued on I-94. Officers searched the area but were unable to located anyone walking on or near the interstate.

Officer returned a phone call regarding a threat from a business owner to a customer on Main Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

A two-vehicle property damage hit and run accident was reported on Main Street with a suspect vehicle fleeing the area and driving erratically away from the caller.

CSO/CEO responded to a hit dog in the fast lane of southbound 101 and 141st Ave. CSO arrived on scene to a deceased coyote in the left lane. CSO disposed of dead animal.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Officer dispatched to a property damage accident on Northdale Boulevard.

Tow company called in a crash near 141st Ave and Brockton Lane. They had already removed the vehicle from the ditch. Crash occurred in Dayton.

Friday, Feb. 5

Officer was dispatched to a minor two vehicle crash that occurred on the exit ramp to County Road 144 from southbound 101.

Monday, Feb. 8

Officers assisted Corcoran Police with a DWI.

Officer dispatched to a vehicle accident at Main Street and 141st Street.

Officer dispatched to a vehicle accident at Interstate 94.

