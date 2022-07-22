Monday, July 18
- Info received on a car vs. coyote on Interstate 94.
- Dispatched to a fire alarm at a business located in the 21800 block Industrial Blvd. Rogers Fire arrived and advised they found water coming from one of the fire suppression systems, but no sign of a fire.
Sunday, July 17
- Dispatched to a tree fire located along Edgewater Drive and Industrial. Officers on scene at the time of incident and confirmed it was a part of the controlled burn in related case.
- K-9 Zeus met with youth and adults from a local church and answered questions regarding police and K-9s located in the 21800 block Industrial Court.
- A stalled vehicle eastbound I-94 on ramp from Main street was pulled from pending located along Interstate 94 and Main Street. It was verified that the call was transferred to State patrol, so the call was informational. Officer also did not see said vehicle, as the area was reviewed while driving by.
- Officer observed a loose horse in the front yard of the residence located in the 26100 block Territorial Road. Animal owner was advised that put the horse back into the fenced area.
Saturday, July 16
- Officer responded to the Pd accident located along Main Street and Diamond Lake Road S. Officer arrived on scene and spoke to drivers and determined that driver #1 had rear ended a truck and trailer that was stopped in traffic. Citation for failure to drive with due care was issued.
Friday, July 15
- Dispatched to a PD crash on the exit ramp from westbound I-94 to NB Main St. Parties already exchanged information and were not requesting police assistance.
Wednesday, July 13
- Dispatched to a check burn of a party illegally burning brush located in the 22000 block 129th Place. Rogers fire on-scene upon arrival and advised Officer could clear.
- Officer assisted with pushing a stalled vehicle into a parking lot located in the 13100 block Main Street.
Tuesday, July 12
- Officer dispatched to a damage to property report in the 13500 block of Big Sandy Lake Drive.
- Officers were dispatched to multiple thefts in the area located in the 14000 block James Road.
- CSO noticed three juveniles riding their bikes with helmets on located in the 22000 block Marie Ave. CSO issued them DQ coupons.
- Officer dispatched to a theft of marine equipment from a boat in the 13500 block of Oakwood Drive.
- Officers responded to a business to take a report of a stolen vehicle and trailer located in the 14000 block James Road.
- Police received information about two young cows that had got out of a fenced in area on 148th Circle. One was described as all black and the other was black with a white face.
- Officers responded to a theft at a storage facility in the 14400 block of James Road.
Monday, July 11
- Officers responded to a injury accident of a vehicle vs. a motorcycle near the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. When officers arrived on scene, they were advised the motorcycle driver fled the scene on foot. Officers located the suspects property including a airsoft gun. The motorcycle was found to be stolen as well as the license plate and registration tabs.
- Officer observed vehicle with an equipment violation and ran registration located in the 12400 block Ironwood Circle. Officer conducted a traffic stop and found party to have a GM warrant out of Dakota County for possessing a firearm. Driver arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
