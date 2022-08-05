Monday, July 25
- Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident where both drivers claimed they had the green light located along County Road 81 and John Deere. Minor damage to vehicles. Photos taken. Officer inquired about video footage at a nearby gas station but has yet to find footage.
Tuesday, July 26
- Officer took a theft of a license plate while vehicle was parked at business located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd. License plate entered stolen in state computer.
Thursday, July 28
- Officers given information that Elk River were following a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers later learned the vehicle was located at a residence and a female party fled on foot from the scene located along Main Street and 141st.
- Officer was dispatched to a theft of a license plate, being reported by an employee of a business in Rogers located in the 20600 block Commerce Blvd. The employee thought that a vehicle they once owned, and had been sold by them was not transferred correctly, due to receiving toll fees. Officer verified the plate/vehicle was currently/correctly registered to a new business name/owner and no longer in their name. Officer advised the reporting party a stolen report could not be taken for the license plate. Toll fees were out of State.
Friday, July 29
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles that occurred near Main Street and Interstate 94. Parties had exchanged information before Officer arrived on scene, but still requested Officers assistance. Neither party was injured and both vehicles sustained minor damage. An accident exchange form was given to both parties.
- A driven over TV wall mount or similar item type of box with minimal spare bolts was retrieved from the roadway and discarded located in the 21500 block Fiamond Lake Road.
- Officers responded to a three vehicle accident on 141st Avenue and Northdale Blvd.
Saturday, July 30
- Officers dispatched to a loud music complaint located in the 12700 block Main Street. A quinceanera was taking place and advised they would turn it down for the last 30 minutes.
- Wright County requested assistance on a crash located in the River Road NE and Rawlings NE, Dayton. Assisted with traffic control.
- Officers and K-9 Zeus attended a neighborhood block party located in the 21200 block Poate Court.
- A vehicle in front of an officer stopped at the traffic lights had a large paper cup of water on top of the vehicle appearing to have been forgotten about as the occupants likely recently left nearby in the vehicle located in the 21300 block John Deere Lane. It was retrieved and handed to the front seat passenger who thanked Officer. No identification to get traffic moving.
- Officer was dispatched to a hit and run accident that occurred in the parking lot of a retail business located in the 21600 block Diamond Lake Road.
Sunday, July 31
- A newly purchased (used) vehicle was parked on the street unoccupied and was backed into by another truck who was backing out of a neighboring driveway located in the 14000 block Starlite Drive.
- An emotional support dog was found by a nearby neighbor who did not know who it belonged to located in the Brenly Way and 129th. Upon taking the small Australian toy dog into police custody and playing with same, the animal owner was located who responded to the Police Department and took responsibility for her dog “Phoenix.”
- Officers assisted Dayton PD on a disturbance located along 8 Crestwood Drive, Dayton.
