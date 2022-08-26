- Officers were dispatched to a known party with warrants at a hotel located in the 21100 block 134th Ave. Party left prior to officers arrival, and when officers were speaking with the victims, officer heard suspect making threats against the victim. Suspect returned to the hotel and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Pursuit terminated due to safety reasons. KOPS alert issued on the male.
- Officer on routine patrol observed a mailbox cluster that was heavily damaged located in the 13200 block Wilfred Lane. Officer took photographs of the damage and added the photos to this case file.
- Officer was dispatched to an unknown injury accident on Interstate 94. Officer arrived and learned the driver fell asleep and drove into the ditch. State patrol arrived and handled the incident.
Monday, Aug. 15
- Officer met with juvenile victim and his mother in the PD lobby to discuss recent loss of $200 through a social media scam located in the 10000 block Goldeneye Court.
- Officers responded to a report of a PD hit and run accident where the RP was run off of the road located in the 21000 block Rogers Drive.
- Officer was requested to assist Dayton PD on theft suspects not coming out of a residence located in the 18100 block County Street, Dayton. Officer assisted taking two parties into custody and clearing the house. Stolen vehicle was located on scene and officer assisted with a party overdosing on narcotics.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Officers received a report of stolen shotgun shells located in the 13000 block Oakwood Drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- K-9 responded to assist Sherburne County and Becker PD at the conclusion of a pursuit in Big Lake located in the 19600 block 172, Big Lake. K-9 Zeus deployed for a track. Suspect taken into custody by perimeter squads without incident.
- CSO dispatched to a found kitten in a cardboard box in a parking lot of a business located in the 15000 block Crow River Drive. The RP brought the cat home for two days before contacting police, so CSO picked the cat up from the RP’s residence and ultimately impounded it at the Monticello Animal Shelter.
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Officers responded to a personal injury accident involving one vehicle and a cow located along County Road 81 and Interstate 94. Officers arrived on scene and located the driver who stated he had a sore leg. North Memorial Ambulance arrived on scene, but no medical attention or transport was needed. Officers located a deceased cow that had been hit off of the bridge and was now located on Interstate 94. State Patrol, Hennepin County and Burdas assisted with towing the vehicle and cow off of the roadway. Owner of the cow was not found. Photos of the scene were taken and a state accident report was completed.
Friday, Aug. 19
- While walking the ditch and searching for a crashed vehicle related to another case, a detective located a license plate on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 94, just east of Main Street. The plate came back as stolen out of Rogers.
Saturday, Aug. 20
- CSO helped a turtle cross the road 21100 block Commerce Blvd.
- Officers dispatched to a suspicious occupied vehicle in the 21500 block of Maple Avenue. Officers located vehicle and were alerted to a KOPS Alert on the vehicle for a male driver wanted for kidnapping, domestic assault, and stealing a motor vehicle. Suspect was eventually taken into custody for those crimes and three additional warrants and transferred in custody to Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, Aug. 21
- Officer dispatched to a report of potentially two Emu’s in a field in the 21000 block of John Milless Drive. Officer located birds and found them to be Sandhill Cranes.
