Monday, July 18
- Officers were dispatched to a canvas truck topper that had been cut open located along Red Fox Road.
- Officers were dispatched to a PD hit and run accident caused by a white, four-door Longhorn Ram Truck with red tape on the rear, passenger fender located along Main Street and John Milless.
Tuesday, July 19
- Officer arrested adult male for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety during a traffic stop located along Rogers Drive and 141st Ave. Male booked at the Rogers Police Department and released with a citation.
- Officers were dispatched to a PD accident where vehicle 1 (Cadillac) backed into parked vehicle 2 (Chevy) located in the 13400 block Busch Circle. Driver 1 stated that she had accidentally backed into the parked vehicle. The owners of vehicle 2 were notified, and officer provided the owners a crash exchange form.
Wednesday, July 20
- Dispatched to a motorcycle down on Brockton Lane at Territorial Road. Motorcyclist was evaluated by paramedics and declined transport. Rogers CSO transported male to a nearby gas station where he had a ride awaiting. Dayton PD handled crash investigation.
Thursday, July 21
- Officer took a theft report where the victims computer was hacked and the suspects obtained bank information located in the 20800 block County Road 81. The victim was notified by her bank and was contacted by her IT service with concerns. All transactions were canceled and was out no money. Family brought the computer to an IT service after officer left.
- Officer was dispatched to a property damage hit and run report at the business located in the 21000 block Industrial Blvd.
Friday, July 22
- Theft of a catalytic converter from vehicle parked in business parking lot located in the 13000 Rogers Drive. Vehicle had been parked for several months.
- Officers were dispatched to a scam attempt where a check had been delivered located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd.
- Officer was dispatched a hit and run report where a parked vehicle had rear end damage located in the 20000 block Diamond Lake Road.
- Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding a package theft from a residence in the 21500 block of Ash Court.
Saturday, July 23
- Aerial fireworks seen by officer on patrol located in the 21800 Territorial Road. Homeowner advised they were illegal and need to end the show.
- Officer responded to a damage to property report at a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.
- Police and Fire responded to a call of a tree on fire on the side of Fletcher Lane near 109th Ave. The fire department put out the flames. No structures or utilities were affected. The fire is believed to have been started by a lightening strike.
- Officer and Rogers Fire help get trapped ducklings out of a storm drain in the 21700 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Ducklings returned to mom.
