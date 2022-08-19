- A caller reported having her vehicle entered without permission sometime overnight between Aug. 7 at 2200 hours to Aug. 8 at 0745 located in the 12700 block Walter Drive. Property was reported to have been stolen, totaling $2,535 in losses.
Friday, Aug. 12
- Officer took a theft from auto report that occurred in a business parking lot located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive.
- On routine patrol a taker style truck was observed covered in a plume of white smoke that was billowing towards the ground and covering a male who was moving back and forth on the exterior of the truck bed located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive. The male identified that it was liquid nitrogen, and that he was working on a leaking gasket he has a part coming for. Per the ERG in page 120, there were some concerns so Rogers Fire was started and the male was spoken to.
- Officer was dispatched to a theft of a catalytic converter theft located in the 12000 block Brockton Lane.
- Officer assisted Corcoran Police on a traffic stop located in the 18700 block BNSF Railroad, Dayton.
Saturday, Aug. 13
- Officers were dispatched to possible theft in progress at a retail store located in the 21600 block Diamond Lake Road S. Two confirmed persons involved in thefts, possession of tools to commit theft and warrants.
- Officer was dispatched to a theft of prescription medication located in the 13400 block Big Sandy Lake Drive.
- Officers were dispatched to a personal injury roll over accident in the area of Main Street and Interstate 94. Officers located the unoccupied vehicle and learned the registered owner was uninjured and at a residence in Elk River. State patrol arrived and handled the accident.
- Assist to Dayton PD on a traffic stop located along Dayton Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 14
- Officer was dispatched to an unknown injury accident on Interstate 94. Officer arrived and learned the driver fell asleep and drove into the ditch. State patrol arrived and handled the incident.
- Officer assisted with traffic control and debris removal at a head on collision located along 109th Ave. and County Road 117.
- Officers responded to a vehicle fire at a city parking lot located in the 13000 block Rogers Drive. Officers arrived as the fire was no longer burning. Officers learned the vehicle owner had put too much oil in the engine as there was a large amount of oil in the engine compartment. Officer observed a small amount of marijuana and a pipe in plain view, inside of the vehicle. The driver was verbally warned for the marijuana/pipe as the officer placed it into evidence at the police department for destruction.
- An after action theft report was taken for a business in Rogers with a $779.98 loss located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive.
- Assist to Corcoran PD on a traffic stop located along County Road 116 and County Road 30.
