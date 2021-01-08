Monday, Dec. 21
Officer took a misdemeanor theft report from Main Street business.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle “whipping around” the cul-de-sacs on and around Sugar Lane. Officers arrived on scene and did not notice any vehicles matching the plate or description given by the RP. Officers sat in the area after in case the vehicle came back.
Officers responded to a panhandler on the median of S. Diamond Lake. Officers gave the individual a resource card, extra blanket, and assisted them back to their vehicle.
Email complaint that Rogers Drive business had people inside business not complying with mask mandate. Officer advised business of complaint.
A Rogers resident had concerns about Google reporting a non-existent road that goes through his private property. The problem is generating unwanted traffic as motorists attempt to get into the development north of the RP with a road closure on Fletcher Lane. The RP thought the PD would have a contact number. Officer encouraged the resident to attempt to resolve the matter with Google and/or City Hall. Officer learned the RP had already been to City Hall who referred him to the PD. Officer was able to find information on how to report inaccuracies to Google and provided the information to the RP.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Officers spoke with Rogers resident who was involved in a scam. Party loss a total of $1,000.
Past action theft report from a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. Related to other cases.
During an investigation of a theft from auto at a residence, an Officer was made aware of an additional motor vehicle tampering incident across the street. Officer spoke to the RP that stated a vehicle in his driveway was tampered with but appears no financial loss was endured.
CSO/CEO responded to a sick raccoon at Hickory Court. Raccoon ran from me and treed itself in the house behind this address. It appeared to be sick.
Officer was dispatched to a theft from auto report at Gadwall Lane. Victim had $100 cash, hunting knife and work gloves taken from the unlocked vehicle. No surveillance footage available.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Officer assisted motorist with calling a tow company for a vehicle pull out on 141st Ave.
Rogers Officers assisted a female driver in an SUV for the third time that night on Diamond Lake. She was subsequently stuck after this and given a tow card to call for assistance.
A tow truck pulled out a vehicle that went in the ditch with the driver having previously been assisted by officer. Officer provided emergency lights for the tow.
A motorist was assisted in being pushed out of the ditch at 141st Ave.
A motorist in the ditch was assisted in trying to push his vehicle out of the ditch at 141st Ave. After no luck he was given a towing company card for assistance and was removed a short while later by unknown methods.
Vehicle stuck in snowbank on top of ramp from east 94 to Main Street.
Officer pushed vehicle out of snowbank on Main Street.
Officer assisted a motorist who had lost control and went into the ditch on 141st Ave. He was provided a ride to a local gas station at his request.
Semi was stuck on Main Street roadway due to snow storm. Officer assisted in traffic until the truck gained traction.
Tractor trailer stuck on uphill grade at Rogers Drive and Diamond Lake Road.
Vehicle stuck on curb near entrance to business at John Milless Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 24
A vehicle in the ditch call was aired for Rogers and State Patrol at I94 and Main. The vehicle was checked on and the occupants driving who were in violation were verbally warned with a tow of their vehicle to a private property location for a valid driver.
A car in the ditch call on eastbound I-94 was dispatched. Officer checked area and located a vehicle (SUV and trailer) down in the ditch. An occupant claiming to be a passenger from the previous day when the vehicle went in the ditch explained that he was dropped off to wait for the tow as he has AAA and couldn’t get a tow yesterday, so he had to come back today. He did not need any resources or assistance upon being asked.
Officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch call at the intersection of Territorial Road and the Crow River. The vehicle was found unattended and had footprints leading to Territorial Road through the snow. Three Rivers Park Police were notified and advised officers they would handle further.
Vehicle in the ditch on long ramp to east Interstate 94. Information passed onto State Patrol.
A semi accident roll-over was dispatched to Officers on I-94 on the border of Rogers/Dayton/Maple Grove. Rogers Officer arrived on scene and determined injuries were minor if any and coordinated responding resources. State patrol handled the crash, so Officer cleared.
Friday, Dec. 25
Officer responded to the residence on a possible electrical fire at Bechtold Road. Officer assisted until Rogers Fire arrived then cleared.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch at Main Street and 147th. The vehicle had lost control, hit five to six cable median pylon barriers, crossed the roadway, and went down the embankment into the ditch. None of the occupants were injured.
Officers made contact with party at Breckenridge Lane and 127th. Party expressed several concerns, one mainly being younger children operating snowmobiles. She was also concerned with the manner and noise that the snowmobiles were exhibiting. Officers referenced party to the city ordinance and advised that they would be in the area to check on the concerns.
Officer responded to a single vehicle off road at Brockton and David Koch Lane, into a utility pole, driver reporting no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to damages, Officer did traffic control as vehicle was removed from ditch. CenturyLink was notified of the damage to the low voltage lines and pole.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Officer responded to the vehicle in that slide off the roadway at the intersection of David Koch and Brockton Lane causing moderate front end damage to the vehicle. Driver sustained no injuries and set up a private tow for the vehicle. State accident report completed.
Monday, Dec. 28
Officers assisted Dayton Police with CPR on an unconscious female party.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Rogers Police and Fire responded to a business fire on Ironwood Circle after employees reported that the roof was on fire. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The Rogers Fire Department put out the fire.
Officer assisted Osseo PD with a narcotics complaint. Osseo PD requested a female to assist with a search of a female party in custody.
An officer was conducting extra patrol at a retail business on Diamond Lake Road and met with a manager who relayed information about a possible theft.
Officers responded to a suspected drug overdose at business on 141st Ave N. Officer rendered medical aid until two male parties were transported by North Memorial.
Officers responded to area for a fight and spoke with reporting party, who stated the individuals had left the area.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Officers dispatched to a hit deer at the intersection of Park Drive and Ghostly Road.
Officer picked up a found baggie of suspected narcotics at business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. Suspected narcotics were placed into evidence for destruction.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Dispatched to a phone call regarding a mailbox at a business that was hit by a plow truck. Officer called business who said Public works had already come by to set up a temporary mailbox.
Friday, Jan. 1
Officers dispatched to a snowmobile complaint on the 13400 block of Red Fox Road. Call notes advised that snowmobiles were riding on the sidewalk, which is in violation of city municipal codes. Officers canvassed area but were unable to locate any snowmobiles.
Officer dispatched to a business located in the 13800 block of Rogers Drive for a forgery report. Officer spoke to employees who advised that a male and female suspect had attempted to pay for groceries and gift cards with $300 worth of counterfeit currency. The suspects left without the items after the employees discovered the currency was counterfeit.
Dispatched to a customer refusing to wear a mask in the store. Officer mediated between the business and the customer, and a peaceful resolution to the issue was achieved.
Sunday, Jan. 3
A theft of license plate report was dispatched for a single license plate taken from a vehicle sometime from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3. Stolen plate data was entered through Hennepin County Dispatch Clerk for entry into NCIC/CJIS.
