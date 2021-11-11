Rogers police officers give out Halloween treats

Halloween can be a choice between tricks or treats, but for Rogers Police Officer and K-9 Handler Matt Nelson and Sargeant Darren Bohlsen, it was full of treats. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Nelson and Bohlsen each took a bowl of candy and stickers and drove around the neighborhoods of Rogers between service calls during their shift Oct. 31.
“After roll call, we pretty much decided right away we were going to get out there, go to the neighborhoods and be visible, stop to visit, say ‘hi’ to people and hand out candy,” Bohlsen said.
Bohlsen has worked for the Rogers Police Department for 17 years and he has been on duty Halloween night about half of those years. Bohlsen started handing out candy his first Halloween shift 17 years ago, with candy he brought himself. This year the candy they used was leftover from the Word of Peace Trunk or Treat event that the department participated in Saturday, Oct. 30.
“It’s kind of a regular thing,” Bohlsen said. “We always try to take these small opportunities to get out there and give back and show our support to our communities as well since we know how much they support us.”
Nelson explained that it’s normal for the police to be driving around on Halloween, so they wanted to take it one step further and hand out candy.
“I’m the product of the community, I was born and raised in Rogers,” Nelson said. “I always thought it would be super cool for the police to get involved in something like that and get to know police officers in a positive way than just we’re out there arresting people and taking bad guys to jail. We’re out there trying to make a positive impact on our community too and letting people know we’re real people and we like to have fun and meet kids and residence and I think it’s a good way to do it.”
Bohlsen agreed that handing out candy was a great way to meet Rogers residents.
“What is most rewarding is having those positive contacts with our residents and having the time to slow down and visit and let the kids and the parents know us a little more and know that we are there supporting them and also providing safety on a busy night in the neighborhoods,” Bohlsen said.
Running out of candy after hitting their first neighborhoods, both Nelson and Bohlsen had to go back to the police station to refill their buckets. They lost count throughout the night of how much candy they gave out.
“We each loaded up a bowl,” Nelson said. “I had to go back after hitting the first neighborhood and fill my bowl back up. I know Sgt. Bohlsen had to do the same thing. We gave out quite a bit. There were two massive bowls that we started with and there was none left when we finished.”
Both Nelson and Bohlsen hit around three to four large neighborhoods during the night and then branched out to some of the smaller neighborhoods.
“I got a chance to visit some of the less busy neighborhoods as well and got to see a few of the residents who did a great job decorating their houses and putting up lights and I think they appreciated seeing us out there as well, even when it wasn’t as busy out there,” Bohlsen said.
The kids they saw generally became excited when they realized Nelson and Bohlsen had candy and stickers.
“Some were surprised when we stop and got out to say ‘hi’ and showed up with a bucket of candy,” Bohlsen said. “Then you see the excitement on their faces that we’re stopping them for a good reason to give them some treats. I know the parents are supportive as well. We received a lot of ‘thank-yous’.”
Nelson was not alone in his squad car on Halloween. He had Zeus, the department’s K-9, with him.
“Everyone hears a dog barking too and thinks it’s cool to see Zeus,” Nelson said. “It’s kind of almost like a special surprise. They think they’re just going to go house to house and get candy from all these strangers then they see a squad car pull up with a K-9 barking in the background. Just to see their faces light up when we actually stop and get out and interact with them and tell them how cool their costume is.”
Nelson hopes that by going out into the neighborhood it might have given kids a nice memory.
“It’s already a cool night for them and just add that extra layer of a different Halloween memory,” Nelson said. “They can remember this year versus the last couple of years.”
