Rogers OKs 9% wage scale shift for city employees

To address the high cost of employee turnover and failure to land qualified candidates, the Rogers City Council on July 12 approved a 9% across-the-board wage scale shift, effective July 9.
“The city has a problem finding and retaining employees,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said. “Sometimes we only get one or two qualified candidates, and we’ve been turned down countless times. Maintaining and attracting staff is necessary. We’ve seen the cost of turnover and doing nothing.”
A study of a cross-section of positions in a comparable group of 40 cities revealed that Rogers salaries were 80% below the average of the 40 cities, Stahmer said. “It’s impacting our ability to draw,” Stahmer said, adding that “almost every city is going through the same with their pay plans.”
“Staff and council have discussed that, without a substantive increase to our pay plan, we will continue to experience the high costs of turnover and failure to land qualified candidates,” said a memo to the council from Stahmer. He added that the recommended 9% shift “will not put Rogers anywhere near the top of the range of comparable cities, but merely puts our pay plan closer to the average in order to remain competitive as an employer.”
The wage scale shift cost to the general fund for 2022 is estimated at $178,000, but the estimated net budget impact is estimated at $28,000, allowing for offsetting hiring delays and openings, Stahmer said.
At a June 28 work session, the council discussed an internal wage study performed by staff, according to Stahmer. The study found that Rogers is 8% below the average for metro cities with a population of 8,000 to 25,000 as of Jan. 1, 2022.
Even prior to the post-COVID labor crunch and wage inflation, the city was having a difficult time attracting and retaining employees, according to Stahmer.
Applications are down 70-80% over the last five years, “routinely getting mid-single digit numbers in terms of applicants, often only one or two candidates qualified on paper,” Stahmer’s memo said. “We’ve been turned down by countless candidates, always due to a salary/benefits concern.”
He continued, “Based on past inability to land qualified applicants, we are currently waiting to post several key open positions in the hopes that the proposed wage scale shift will be approved and will provide us with the ability to be significantly more competitive in the labor market. Without a substantive increase to our pay plan, we will continue to experience the high costs of turnover and failure to land qualified candidates.”
Noting that the increase is “a tough pill to swallow,” Mayor Rick Ihli said, “We’ve got spots we’ve got to fill, and we don’t want to lose good people. Everybody is trying to get your people, and we need to be in a position to hold onto what we have. We don’t have to be at the top, but when neighboring cities are offering 20% more, we’ve got the opportunity to lose people in a hurry.”
Councilor Shannon Klick said, “I’m supportive of it. The cities around us are all doing it, too. This brings us to the middle.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “It’s time. This has been building since I’ve been on the council. Now is the time to get at it.”
Public hearing opened, continued to July 26
The council opened and then continued until July 26, without discussion, a public hearing on the proposed adoption of a tax increment financing district.
Stahmer noted that the City Council previously has discussed a concept plan and approved a term sheet for Asguard Acquisitions for a redevelopment project on 16 acres at the southeast corner of Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue North/County Road 155, adjacent to Rogers Middle School.
The proposed development consists of 71 market-rate apartments with 25,000 feet of retail space, a 8,925-square-foot restaurant, fitness center, a 9,100-square-foot Kwik Trip convenience store, and a new Broadway Pizza restaurant.
The council earlier approved a preliminary plat for the proposed mixed-use development. At its July 26 public hearing, the council will consider input on a request for tax increment financing for the redevelopment project.
The value of the proposed buildings is estimated at $20 million.
Approval of message sign
The council also approved the $19,674 purchase of a message sign with radar.
Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills told the council the department’s current speed trailer is out of service, and that further repairs on it “are no longer viable.”
In cooperation with the Public Works Department, the Police Department has located a 4-foot x 6-foot multi-use messaging sign board with traffic data management capabilities that will serve both departments well, Wills said.
“The sign can display customized messaging for our motoring public to see (i.e., detours, safety messages, vehicle speeds),” Wills said. “Additionally, there is a built-in traffic data system that will monitor vehicle speeds and traffic counts.”
The system operates on solar-powered batteries, he said, “which will result in it being left out for long durations of time without any required maintenance.”
“This is a new unit,” Wills said. “We can get it in a month. The current unit is not representative of what we should have out there.”
Half of the funding for the sign will come from the Police Department’s forfeiture account, and the other half will come from the Public Works budget, Wills said.
