Following a July 26 public hearing, the Rogers City Council approved on a vote of 4-1 the establishment of a tax increment financing district and business subsidy for a development proposed by Asguard Holdings, LLC.
Councilor Shannon Klick cast the dissenting vote.
Tax increment financing (TIF) is a statutory tool to promote economic development, redevelopment, and housing in areas where it otherwise would not have occurred. TIF enables a city to “capture” additional property taxes generated by new development or redevelopment to pay for development expenses.
“The original request by the developer was for over $3.3 million in assistance over a full 26-year term,” said a memo to the City Council from City Administrator Steve Stahmer. “The current present value of TIF assistance being recommended is a maximum of $2.45 million over 16 years.”
The redevelopment project is proposed for 16 acres at the southeast corner of Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue North/County Road 155, adjacent to Rogers Middle School.
The development is proposed to consist of 71 market-rate apartments, 25,000 feet of retail space, a 8,925-square-foot Broadway Pizza restaurant, a fitness center, and a 9,100-square-foot Kwik Trip convenience store.
The value of the proposed development is estimated at just under $20 million.
The area qualifies for TIF financing because of the substandard buildings currently on the site, according to Jason Aarsvold, a financial advisor with Ehlers and Associates in Roseville. “It has to be a project that wouldn’t exist without TIF,” Aarsvold said. “The goal is the redevelopment of blighted property through adding housing and increasing the tax base. The project by itself is not feasible without TIF assistance. Something else would get built thee, but it wouldn’t be the same extent and quality.”
The council earlier approved a preliminary plat for the proposed mixed-use development.
Councilor Shannon Klick, who voted against the TIF financing, said, “TIF should be used very sparingly. If we’re trying to use it sparingly, what is the reason to do this over the Main Street blighted area? A gas station, restaurant and apartments aren’t our priorities.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said he believes Rogers has “used TIF very judiciously over the last 12 years.”
Councilor Mark Eiden noted that the city’s involvement does not constitute out-of-pocket expense for Rogers. “This is not money that will cause us to raise taxes,” Eiden said. “I’ve been pretty vocal about my opposition to TIF on the front end. But there are couple of parcels pinned in here.”
Hiring of a new city clerk
The council approved the hiring of Stacie Brown as Rogers’ new city clerk, effective Aug. 15. Brown’s 26-year career includes work as a senior executive assistant, and accounts payable manager. For the past five years, she has been a deputy clerk in a Hennepin County municipality.
Stacy Scharber, who has served as Rogers city clerk since 1995, will continue in her positions as assistant city administrator and human resources director.
Rescheduled city council meeting
The council approved on the consent agenda the rescheduling of the previously scheduled Aug. 9 meeting to Aug. 10. The rescheduling was necessary because Aug. 9 is the state’s primary election day, according to a memo from Scharber.
