A group of athletic association parents appeared during the open forum portion of the April 26 Rogers City Council meeting to attest to the need for additional recreational facilities in the city.
“There is a lack of resources for our children, specifically from an ice perspective,” said Bill Zacher, vice president of the Rogers Hockey Association.
He told the council, 70 home hockey games for boys teams from Rogers have had to be held in Blaine. Thirty-five home games for Rogers girls’ hockey teams have been played in Anoka, Zacher said.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said a facilities working group has been meeting to discuss projects that will be completed as result of the sales tax of one-quarter of 1% (0.25%) approved by Rogers voters to start on Oct. 1, 2019. Proceeds from the sales tax have been earmarked for parks and recreation and trail capital projects.
“I want to get out on the right foot with your group,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “Your group is well organized and is doing all the right things.”
Councilor Kevin Jullie added, “Thanks for your energy. We’re trying to balance the needs.”
Ronni Beatty Kollasch, the parent of two teenage sons who said her family moved to Rogers from Otsego in 2016, said their group would like to partner with the Rogers Activity Center for another sheet of ice. She noted that when Bantam teams from Rogers play school night games in Blaine, they don’t get home until 11:30 p.m. She also pointed out that people who attend Rogers hockey games and tournaments in Blaine spent money at Blaine shops and restaurants while they’re there.
“It impacts our kids to be out so late, and it’s taking money out of Rogers,” Kollasch said. “We moved to Rogers from Otsego because we could see the growth of this community and we saw the potential Rogers was going to put into the community.”
Josey Dooley, secretary of the Rogers Hockey Association, said that hockey games played in Rogers enable players to get home within 5 or 10 minutes, whereas home games played in Blaine result in a 30-minute drive. Middle-schoolers getting home at 11 p.m. from school night hockey games in Blaine have to be on the school bus at 7:35 a.m. the next morning, she said.
“For parents who work full time, it’s a big burden,” Dooley said.
She said the hockey association has just donated $25,000 to Rogers for a scoreboard at the activity center and plans to donate another $240,000 to the arena in May.
“We have the money set aside,” she said. “We can’t ask for more funds if we don’t build a rink. It’s not just about ice. We are asking as a community, not just a hockey association. These are things everyone can use. We could host tournaments here. We don’t want to host tournaments in Blaine.”
In a telephone interview April 27, Kollasch said, “We’re really looking for a partnership with the city for a multi-use facility. It encompasses quite a few things. Hockey is just part of it. We need another sheet of ice to keep our kids at home. There is a need for space for baseball, softball, lacrosse, a walking track, and a senior center. With the amount of growth Rogers is experiencing, we need indoor turf. Communities around us have those facilities.”
She said parents are “spending a lot of money outside the community” as they transport their children to Blaine and other cities to play hockey.
“It’s important for Rogers to invest in the future,” she said.
In an email on April 28, Stahmer said, “Rogers Youth Hockey is very interested in moving forward with a second sheet of ice as an addition to the existing Rogers Activity Center/ice arena. It’s a logical next step as the community grows (primarily Rogers and Otsego families) and demand for ice time grows with it. They are also interested in ‘dryland training’ space (non-ice space for general sports training) that could be part of our potential turf facility that was identified as a priority in the city’s local option sales tax park and rec facility projects.”
He continued, “I think it’s fair to say that the hockey association is looking to work with the city to identify a funding package in the near future and to begin active fundraising on their end. The city understands the importance of this to the hockey community, and we are working to see how this project fits in with other facility priorities, with regard to both recreation and general government.”
