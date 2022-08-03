RogersLegion.jpg

Members of the Rogers Legion Post 531 team pose with their Substate 13 runner-up trophy on Sunday, July 24 following Rogers’ 14-2 loss to Princeton in the Substate 13 championship game at Marks Park in Princeton. From left to right: Alex Kane, Jaxon Miller, head coach Brian Harapat, Austin Shingledecker, Hudson Parks, Cavan Banks, Joey Koch and Cole Jordan.

Rogers Legion Post 531’s dream of getting redemption against the team that put it on the brink of elimination and advancing to the 2022 Minnesota American Legion State baseball tournament came to an end July 24.

Rogers (14-13) lost 14-2 to Princeton Post 216 in the American Legion sub-state 13 championship game. Coincidentally, it was by the same score that Post 531 lost to Princeton in the sub-state semifinal Friday, July 22 at Marks Park in Princeton.

