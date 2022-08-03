Members of the Rogers Legion Post 531 team pose with their Substate 13 runner-up trophy on Sunday, July 24 following Rogers’ 14-2 loss to Princeton in the Substate 13 championship game at Marks Park in Princeton. From left to right: Alex Kane, Jaxon Miller, head coach Brian Harapat, Austin Shingledecker, Hudson Parks, Cavan Banks, Joey Koch and Cole Jordan.
Rogers Legion Post 531’s dream of getting redemption against the team that put it on the brink of elimination and advancing to the 2022 Minnesota American Legion State baseball tournament came to an end July 24.
Rogers (14-13) lost 14-2 to Princeton Post 216 in the American Legion sub-state 13 championship game. Coincidentally, it was by the same score that Post 531 lost to Princeton in the sub-state semifinal Friday, July 22 at Marks Park in Princeton.
Rogers head coach Brian Harapat said Princeton did everything right on Sunday.
“Princeton came to win it,” Harapat said. “They had a full roster of 18 guys. That was one of their big goals: to get to the state tournament for Legion. Whereas, our program, we were lucky to get nine guys to the ballpark every day. We were scraping to have enough guys to play most of our games this summer. [It was] two different types of programs going at it.
Princeton showed up. They hit the ball well. They had great at-bats. They played great defense. They threw good strikes. They did all the things that you need to do to win. Tip of the cap to those guys. They took care of business and they deserve to be there.”
Princeton struck first in the first inning when Eli Gibbs hit a ground ball to Rogers shortstop Joey Koch. Koch misplayed the ball, allowing Lane Olsen to score from third base. Tyler Peters singled off of Jake Clauson to make it 2-0 as Gibbs scored from second base. Post 216 make it 3-0 when Cameron Jensen hit into a fielder’s choice to Rogers second baseman Jaxon Miller. Clauson struck out Devon Day to end the inning.
Rogers cut Princeton’s lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning when left fielder Cavan Banks homered to left field off of Kevin Rahe. Koch was on second after reaching on a single and a wild pitch.
However, things went downhill for Post 531 in the second and third innings, as Rogers allowed five runs and then three runs in the fourth and fifth inning. Down to its last out in the fifth inning with the game on the line, Rogers first baseman Adam Salwei popped out to second base, ending Post 531’s 2022 summer season.
Rogers defeats STMA
Facing elimination needing a win to stay alive, Rogers extended its season with a 5-3 win over St. Michael-Albertville Gold Friday, July 22, at Marks Park.
Koch earned the win, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, no earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
After St. Michael-Albertville Gold took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Rogers responded with a two-run third inning. First, Hudson Parks singled to left field, allowing Salwei to score from third base. Catcher Max Robinson grounded into a 6-4 fielder’s choice, allowing Andrew Splett to score from third.
Rogers scored two more runs in the fifth inning. Cole Jordan walked with the bases loaded. Then, 2021 Rogers High School alumnus Austin Shingledecker singled on a line drive to center field, allowing Banks to score easily from third.
In the seventh, Rogers made it 5-1 when Koch scored from third on a wild pitch from Gordon Mire. STMA Gold scored two in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Harapat said Legion Post 531 is still a young team that was made up of primarily sophomores and juniors and is meant to prepare the players for the following varsity baseball season.
“For us to be 14-13 and somehow scrap a winning record out of this summer shows a lot of grit on the guys that we did have. We’re excited that they got a chance to play pretty much unlimited innings all summer. Our younger guys got probably the equivalent of a 50-game schedule in 27 because they’re always out there. It was a great opportunity to play a lot of baseball.”
