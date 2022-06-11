Rogers has announced their primary election candidates filling as of May 31. There are two candidates for mayor to fill one seat and four candidates for two seats in the 2022 state general elections.

Rogers will have no Primary Election due to there being so few candidates.

Candidates who are running for mayor are Roger Brown and Richard Ihli. Candidates who are running for city council are Mark Eiden, Amy Enga, Jonathan Patience and Sara Wahba.

Crow River News will be covering the general elections once it comes closer and give a full run down of candidates.

