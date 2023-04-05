Rogers baseball celebrates 20 years in 2023

Rogers catcher Noah Gordon (left) and pitcher Jacob Clauson are pictured after the April 2022 game against Coon Rapids where Clauson was nearly perfect in seven innings of shutout baseball. Senior catcher/pitcher Gordon returns to lead the Royals this year.
In the spring of 2004, the Rogers Royals baseball team took the field for the first time. Now, two decades later, the Royals are preparing to compete for the Section 8-4A crown and potentially make the Class 4A state tournament for the third time in four seasons.
Royals head coach Brian Harapat said Rogers should be a strong team in 2023.
“On paper, we look good as far as pitching and catching and outfield goes,” Harapat said. “We have a lot of guys that will be competing for some infield spots that have shown a lot of good things. We’re cautiously optimistic about the season...I’m confident we’ll be ready when section tournament time rolls around.”
The Royals’ 2022 season ended with a 9-1 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen in the Section 8-4A championship game on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Cold Spring Baseball Park in Cold Spring. Rogers finished the season with a record of 19-7 and won the Northwest Suburban Conference regular-season championship with a record of 11-2.
Key players: Senior catcher/pitcher Noah Gordon will be a leader for the Royals this season. Gordon, who has committed to play for North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, next year. Gordon caught Rogers baseball alumnus’ Jake Clauson’s no-hitter against Coon Rapids last April. Also anchoring the Royals pitching staff are senior Nathan Garding, junior Riane Ritter. Junior Max Robinson will be asked to play shortstop but is primarily a catcher for Rogers. Harapat expects a lot out of senior Joey Koch.
Important games: The Royals open the program’s 20th season with the home opener against Totino- Grace on Wednesday, April 5, at the RHS baseball field. Rogers visits Elk River for an all-ISD 728 and all-Northwest Suburban Conference battle on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Hales Field in Elk River. Rogers faces Sartell-St. Stephen in a rematch of last year’s section championship game on Monday, May 1, at 5 p.m. at STC Orthopedics Field in Sartell. Rogers’ final home game of the season will be regal, as Hopkins invades RHS on Monday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. at the RHS baseball field. The last two games of the season will test the Royals’ abilities, as they will play in Stillwater against the Ponies, the defending Class 4A state champions, on Monday, May 22, at 4:30 p.m. at the Stillwater High School baseball field. Things don’t get any easier, as Rogers travels to Farmington to face the Class 4A runner-up Tigers on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. at the Levi P. Dodge Middle School baseball field.
Expectations for 2023: Harapat said he hopes the Royals can be competitive in a difficult NWSC and Section 8-4A.
“I don’t see any slam-dunk wins on our schedule,” he said. “We’re playing the top seven teams based on last year’s final QRF rankings. [It’s a] super challenging schedule. That’s what it’s going to take to get us ready to try and take down those top teams in our section because this is the deepest the section’s ever been.”
