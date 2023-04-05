Rogers baseball celebrates 20 years in 2023

(File submitted photo)

Rogers catcher Noah Gordon (left) and pitcher Jacob Clauson are pictured after the April 2022 game against Coon Rapids where Clauson was nearly perfect in seven innings of shutout baseball. Senior catcher/pitcher Gordon returns to lead the Royals this year.

This year, it truly is a great day to be a Royal.

In the spring of 2004, the Rogers Royals baseball team took the field for the first time. Now, two decades later, the Royals are preparing to compete for the Section 8-4A crown and potentially make the Class 4A state tournament for the third time in four seasons.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments