About the only thing that could have slowed down Rockford senior Cassia Cady at last week’s State Class 2A track and field meet was an injury.
After winning three section titles the week before in the 100- and 200- meter sprints and the triple jump, Cady did well in the state prelims Friday. She cruised to the top seed in the 100 and second in the 200. However, before the finals Cady injured her ankle in warm-ups for the triple jump.
The senior was not about to end her standout track career on a downer. After placing third in the 100, Cady won the triple jump and finished a close second in the 200 finals. The gutsy efforts helped Rockford place third as a team in the first Class 2A meet. Last year Rockford captured the State Class A state title.
Cady had started her track career in seventh grade when placing at state on a relay. Her sophomore year was cancelled due to covid when Rockford was favored to win the state title. Last year Rockford won the State Class A team title and Cady was on the winning 4x100 relay.
“I have had tendinitis all season in my ankle, and with competing two days in a row, it began flaring up during warm-ups,” said Cady about the triple jump finals Saturday. “After I did my first two preliminary jumps I was in significant pain.”
She then went to run the 100 where she says she was not as springy or energized as the previous day when she set a new school record to rank first. With little time for recovery after placing third, Cady got in her final triple jumps.
“On my second to last jump I was not ranked where I wanted to be,” said Cady. “When I got on the start line, I knew I had to leave it all on the track even if my ankle was hurting.”
The triple jump of 38 feet put Cady in second place by two inches. Going up for her final jump, Cady heard a coach say, “it only takes one jump.” She said that pushed her to the winning mark of 38-4.
“Afterwards, I could barely walk on my ankle and I was worried that it was sprained because of the intense pain,” recalls Cady, who did run the 200, taking second. “Even though I did not do as well as I was projected to do, I am extremely grateful for my accomplishments and to be able to compete at the state meet level. I learned to trust myself to perform even when faced with adversity.”
Cady finished her high school track career with 11 medals over five seasons competing in seven different events covering 15 races/jumps.
Junior Elise Biorn placed fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump. Ninth-grader Alexander Schloeder took sixth in the pole vault.
The girls 4x400 relay was fourth after the prelims but was disqualified in the final to place ninth. The relay finished third in the finals, but a runner left her lane to avoid an on-coming runner and bumped against another runner, so was disqualified. Rockford would have finished third even if the relay placed second.
The 4x800 relay captured fifth beating its own school record by 12 seconds. Both relays included Kylee Sauers, Alix Gifford, Jane West and Kate Kariniemi.
“Overall, the girls had an extremely successful season,” said Robran. “We won five major championships with two runners-up going into state. It was a new bigger class with state champ Monticello having more than 1,000 students compared to Rockford’s 400.”
Schloeder wins pole vault title
Sophomore Brian Schloeder won the state boys pole vault with a school record of 14-3 after qualifying for state at 13-9.
All of the top three places at state went out at the same height of 14-6, However, Schloeder had the least number of misses on other heights and claimed the title.
“Our school is known for having good pole vaulters, so our school record is extremely high,” said Schloeder. “But I knew I could beat it with the help of my coach (Paul Herda) and a supportive team.”
Robran said it is ironic that when Brian was a ninth-grader he placed sixth at state. This year his ninth-grade sister Alexandra finished sixth at state.
Two older Schroeder siblings competed at state with Alayna placing second and Austin had his senior season cancelled due to covid when he was expected to post a high finish.
“Without my older siblings I probably would have never started vaulting,” adds Schloeder. “It was also my older siblings who motivated me to keep practicing and improving, leading to my success.”
Senior Caleb Richards placed ninth in the triple jump. Junior Henry Skinner had won the section high jump title, but suffered a knee injury when he played in a summer basketball tournament prior to state.
The boys 4x100 relay was disqualified in the prelims after the lead runner, Ethan Catlette, took five steps and collapsed. His tendon over the hip ripped off the bone. It is common with soccer players, which was what the senior was. This was his first track season and he developed into one of the team’s fastest sprinters.
Robran said the other three 4x100 relay members return for next season, including Schloeder, Logan Stedman and Ethan Scarbrough.
The article was contributed by Dave Pedersen
