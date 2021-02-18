Rockford girls basketball team split two more games last week, but did it without its leasing scorer from the last four years.
Coach Ryan Martin said senior Sydney Manthana decided she didn’t want to play anymore.
“I committed to play soccer at Concordia University-St Paul in the fall, so I want to focus more of my time and energy towards club play this winter,” said Manthana about her decision to move forward.
Manthana led the Rockets in scoring the past four seasons, including this year at 13.1 points per game and a game high 23 points. Last season she netted 18.7 points per game with a high of 30.
Rockford dominated Dassel-Cokato 60-39. Scoring stats were not available, but leaders were Ava Cusciotta, Hannah Stedman and Aliyah Robran.
In the 70-43 loss to New London-Spicer, scoring leaders were Cusciotta (15), Stedman (8), Makayla Graunke (7) and Reagan Pedersen (5).
Rockford, 4-5 overall, plays at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The Rockets are home against Waterton-Mayer Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Wrestling
Rockford traveled to Holdingford for a tri-meet, including Norwood-Young America. Coach Paul Stariha said the scoreboard did not reflect the effort of the team. Holdingford won 82-0 and NYA won 61-12.
Against Norwood-Young America, Harrison Brun at 170 and Patrick Andry at 220 recorded pins.
“Several matches could have gone differently with a few adjustments,” said Stariha. “The team is young and still learning. We will continue to become stronger.”
Rockford goes to Annandale, Thursday, Feb. 18, for a tri meet including Glencoe-Silver Lake. Friday, Feb. 19, Rockford will be in Elk River for a tri-meet against Spectrum and North Minneapolis. Both events will be live streamed and can be found on the Rockford activities calendar.
Girls hockey
The Delano-Rockford girls hockey team is 5-5 this season following a 3-1 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and a 4-0 loss to South St. Paul.
Goalie Kayla Simonson made 53 saves against SSP when the team was outshot 57-22.
Scoring goals against L/DC was Carmen Manor, Kali Schmidt and Brooklyn Gillette. Simonson made 17 saves in goal.
DR plays at home against New Prague, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at New Prague, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 and at Orono, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Boys hockey
Delano-Rockford boys hockey continued a trend of splitting a pair of games each week and is 4-6 overall. One aspect standing out is how D-R has outshot most teams, even in defeat.
Last week the team defeated Mound Westonka 7-2 with a 46-24 edge in shots on goal. Brad Pinoniemi led the offense with three goals and one assist. Other goals were by Jesse Peterson, Adam Brown, Will Brown and Tyler Selstad, who added three assists. Goalie Thomas Huotari made 22 saves.
In the 3-0 loss to state power Mahtomedi, Delano-Rockford held a 27-25 edge in shots on goal. Mahtomedi lost the state title game last season and is ranked high again this season.
D-R is home against Bloomington Jefferson, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 and home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7:15 Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Dance team
The dance team will enter the Wright County Conference West championship meet, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Teams include GSL, Holy Family Catholic, Jordan, Litchfield and New London-Spicer.
Rockford finished 10th at the St. Cloud Apollo meet in high kick division Saturday. Most of the schools were from bigger programs.
Gymnastics in quarantine
The girls gymnastics team had to cancel the home meet against Glencoe-Silver Lake last week and canceled events Feb. 18 and 25 when being in quarantine. The next meet is March 5 at home against Annandale and the regular season ends at Litchfield March 11.
