Rockford City Administrator Dan Madsen is encouraging property owners in the city to watch Rockford’s Truth in Taxation public hearing on line due to restrictions on the size of public gatherings during the pandemic.
Madsen extended the invitation during the Nov. 24 Rockford City Council meeting. He said the hearing would take place at the Dec. 8 City Council meeting. The meeting will be posted afterwards on the city website at cityofrockford.org.
City officials will explain details of the proposed 2021 final Rockford General Fund Budget, which pays for city operating expenses, and the proposed levy for city property taxes, payable in 2021. City property taxes pay for a major chunk of General Fund expenses, along with annual installments on Rockford’s debt.
After watching the meeting, taxpayers can ask questions and provide input by e-mailing Madsen at danm@cityofrockford.org or calling City Hall at 763-477-6565. Rockford must approve its final 2021 General Fund Budget and property tax levy by the end of the year.
The proposed final 2021 city property tax levy for the General Fund is $1,517,555 and the debt service levy is $218,653. Together they would add up to a total final city property tax levy of $1,736,208 for taxes payable in 2021, Madsen said. This would be a 2.01% increase over the 2020 city property tax levy.
He said Wright and Hennepin Counties in November sent notices to property owners stating estimated property taxes for individual properties. The total bill includes taxes for the county, city and school district in which the property owner has property.
Each spring property owners receive notices of the valuation of their properties, Madsen said. A property owner can protest the amount of his or her property valuation at the spring Board of Appeals. The valuation will be used to calculate property taxes for the following year. If the valuation has increased, property taxes would be increased accordingly.
At the Nov. 24 meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
ROCKFORD AREA TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY
During his report, Madsen said the city and Chamber of Commerce are supporting local businesses by posting on Facebook a Rockford Area Takeout and Delivery page. Restaurants can post menus and specials and patrons can post comments and photos. Madsen encouraged people to shop local and support local businesses.
A Rockford area jobs Facebook page is in the works, he said.
He added that Rockford got checks for grants from federal CARES Act funds to local businesses and nonprofits just before the second executive order to shut down on site dining and bar service. “We were fortunate to be able to do this,” he said.
FIRE AUXILIARY TOY DRIVE
During her report, City Councilor Deb Buoy said the Rockford Fire Department Auxiliary has begun its annual toy drive. The auxiliary has drop off boxes for toys around town, as well as boxes to receive donations of money. Checks should be made payable to Rockford Fire Relief, with Toy Drive on the memo line.
To receive donated toys, register with RiverWorks Food Shelf.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED the purchase of a water/wastewater truck for the Public Works Department at a cost of $46,573.
APPROVED holding of fireworks and Christmas tree lighting for a scaled down version of Crow River Christmas on Dec. 5.
DESIGNATED the Rockford Community Center as 2021 polling places for Hennepin County Precinct 1 and Wright County Precinct 1.
