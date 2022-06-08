Rockford continued its winning ways in track and field by sending 17 individuals in 12 events to the State Class AA track meet Friday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville, starting at 9 a.m. both days.
The Rocket girls dominated the section meet in Orono by scoring 137.33 points over second place Providence Academy 117 and third place Delano 80.333 in the field of 11.
Senior Cassia Cady led the way by winning three events and helped the 4x100 relay take third. Cady won the 100- and 200-meter sprint events, both in school record time.
What may be a factor in defending its girls state title is that the 4x100 relay did not qualify to state. The defending state champs in the event did set a personal best time this season and is ranked third in the state. But the top two teams happen to be in the same section as Rockford.
Rockford’s 4x100 relay had three of the four runners back from the state title team in Cady, Aliyah Robran and Elise Biorn. Rylee Larson replaced graduated Sara Byers.
“At the start of the season I did think we could repeat at state champs, but it would be more challenging because we moved up a class,” said coach Chad Robran. “We moved from Class A to the new AA, so we are one of the smaller schools in the section.”
The girls have been so strong, winning practically every meet. After winning the conference meet, the girls won the True Team Section meet at Rockford and took runner-up in the State True Team meet in Stillwater.
The boys also won the conference meet, plus took second at the True Team Section and was one of the 12 teams at the State True Team meet, placing 11th.
Even without the 4x100 relay Rockford’s girls have a chance to win state again with who advanced. Eight girls will be in nine events at state, including two relays. The team also had six third-place finishes, where the top two advance to state.
Junior Elise Biorn won the long jump and was second in the triple jump, advancing to state in both events.
The same four runners advanced to state on two relays. The 4x800 relay was first with Kylee Sauers, Alix Gifford, Jane West and Kate Kariniemi. The same four took second in the 4x400.
Ninth-grader Alexandra Schroeder qualified for state in the pole vault by taking second. MacKenzie Bakken was third and Dayne Lowe fifth.
Also placing third at the section meet for the girls was West in the 400, Sauers in the 800, Robran in the 300 hurdles and Justine Miller in the high jump. Shauna Lark was fourth in the shot put.
The boys will send three individuals and one relay to state. Junior Henry Skinner was first in the high jump at 6-foot-3. Sophomore Bryan Schloeder won the pole vault with a school record of 13-9 and senior Caleb Richards won the triple jump at 41-4.
The boys 4x100 relay was second, qualifying for state for the first time since 2010 with Ethan Catlette, Schloeder, Logan Stedman and Ethan Scarbrough.
Third place winners were Aiden Adams in the 800, the 4x200 relay, Tristan Faber in the high jump, Skinner in the triple jump and Patrick Audry in the discus.
Harrison Brun placed fourth in both the long jump and shot put. Placing fifth were Skinner in the 400 and Preston Smith in the 300 high hurdles,
Cady first qualified for state as a seventh-grader when her relay placed fifth at state. She earned a track scholarship at St. Thomas University.
“After going to so many big meets over many years, Cassia has developed some confidence,” said Robran. “She hurt her ankle playing basketball, but stopped so she can be ready for track.”
Last season the team was impacted by the COVID pandemic. This year the season had a very cold start with chilling weather. Rockford was still able to host 10 meets involving high school and middle school events. It was host to the section True Team and Conference meets.
Two years ago, when the spring sports season was canceled because of the pandemic, Rockford’s girls were expected to win the state title and got the job done last season. It was the first state team tile in school history.
Last season, along with winning the 4x100 relay at state, Cady also placed a close second in the 100 and was 10th on the 4x200 relay.
The article was contributed by Dave Pedersen
